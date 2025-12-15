Mangaluru RTO Office Targeted by Bomb Threat; Security Measures Intensified

Mangaluru: The Regional Transport Office (RTO) in Mangaluru was subjected to a bomb threat delivered via email, prompting heightened security protocols and a comprehensive investigation on Monday.

The RTO, situated in proximity to Nehru Maidan, received the threatening email on its official email address late Sunday night. The communication, purportedly sent by unidentified individuals, warned of explosive devices allegedly planted at five unspecified locations. Authorities at the RTO became aware of the threat around noon on Monday, precipitating immediate action.

Law enforcement was promptly notified, leading to the deployment of specialized units to the scene. Teams comprising personnel from the Mangaluru City Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) and the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) were dispatched to the RTO premises. A meticulous inspection of the office and adjacent areas was subsequently carried out.

As of the latest reports, the search yielded no evidence of suspicious objects or explosive materials. However, authorities have initiated a comprehensive investigation to ascertain the source and veracity of the threat. The inquiry aims to identify the perpetrators responsible for the communication and to determine the underlying motives behind the bomb threat.

The incident has underscored the need for vigilance and robust security measures at government offices and public spaces. Law enforcement agencies are working to ensure the safety and security of the community while pursuing all available leads to bring those responsible to justice.