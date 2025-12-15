Souharda Christmas Utsav 2025 Celebrated with Spirit of Harmony at Kadri Park

Mangaluru: The Souharda Christmas Utsav 2025, organized jointly by St. Mother Teresa Vichara Vedike, Mangaluru, and Catholic Sabha Mangalore Pradesh (R.), was celebrated grandly at Kadri Park, showcasing the message of peace, communal harmony, and festive joy. The two-day celebration witnessed enthusiastic participation from people of all communities, reflecting the true spirit of Christmas.

Addressing the gathering, Dakshina Kannada District Commissioner Darshan H. V., who was the chief guest, appreciated the large turnout and the spirit of unity displayed at the event. He said that sharing happiness among people of all religions is commendable and essential for a peaceful society. He urged citizens to take the joy experienced at the festival back to their homes and neighborhoods and to live in harmony, happiness, and mutual respect, transcending caste and religious differences.

The programme held on Sunday was graced by the Bishop of the Mangaluru Diocese, Dr. Peter Paul Saldanha, along with District Commissioner Darshan H. V., adding dignity to the occasion. Forest Officer Antony Mariappa, Jungle Lodges and Resorts Director Clifford Lobo, and Diocese PRO Fr. J. B. Saldanha were among the distinguished guests present.

Delivering the Christmas message, Bishop Dr. Peter Paul Saldanha said that the birth of Jesus Christ has given a timeless message of peace to the world. He stressed the importance of compassion, extending help to those in need, and offering comfort to the suffering. He noted that Dakshina Kannada has long been known for peace and communal harmony and appreciated the present district administration, police commissioner, and superintendent of police for ensuring good governance through effective coordination.

Fr. J. B. Saldanha also conveyed his Christmas greetings. Presiding over the event, Roy Castelino said that an atmosphere of harmony has returned to the region and that a fear-free environment has been created under the leadership of the district administration. He added that loving one’s neighbours, as taught by Jesus Christ, is the foundation of social harmony. He expressed happiness that the Mother Teresa Vichara Vedike has been working for peace, love, and harmony for the past eight years, the success of the present festival being a reflection of those efforts.

On the occasion, international sportsperson Anand Sons and Bharatanatyam artiste Remona Evette Pereira, who created a record in the Golden Book of Records, were felicitated. Prizes were distributed to the winners of various competitions.

In the Carol Singing competition, St. Agnes PU College won first place, St. Aloysius College secured second place, and Mother Teresa Abhimani Balaga bagged third place.

In the Star-Making Competition, Padua Friends Club won first prize, Sonal Kishore Lobo (Permannur) second, and Roby Miranda (Derebail) third.

In the Cake Competition, Shirley Rego secured first place, followed by Prameela Mendonca and Sneha Kudva.

The cultural programmes provided rich entertainment to the audience. Dance and tableau performances by Remona Pereira and team were well received, while the Rasamanjari programme by Joel Attur’s troupe enthralled the crowd.

The event was compered by Sunil Kumar Bajal, Secretary of the Vedike, while Santosh D’Souza, President of the Catholic Sabha, delivered the vote of thanks.

The successful conduct of the festival was made possible through the efforts of programme coordinators Stany Lobo, Rev. Fr. Sudeep Paul, Wilma Monteiro, Samarth Bhat, Stanley Bantwal, Dolphy D’Souza, Arun D’Souza, Rehman KunjathBail, James Praveen, and other members.

The Souharda Christmas Utsav once again stood as a symbol of unity, reinforcing the values of peace, love, and communal harmony in the coastal city.