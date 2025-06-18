Mangaluru to Host Dr. A. S. Kiran Kumar for Lecture on ISRO’s Legacy

Mangaluru: Ramakrishna Mission, Mangaluru, in collaboration with Samatha (R) Mahila Balaga, Mangaluru, is set to host an event titled “ISRO’s Legacy and Beyond,” featuring Padma Shri Dr. A. S. Kiran Kumar, former Chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), Bengaluru. The program, designed to inspire and educate, will take place on Sunday, June 22nd, 2025, from 9:30 AM to 1:00 PM at the Swami Vivekananda Auditorium, Ramakrishna Math, Mangaluru.

Dr. Kiran Kumar will deliver the keynote address, focusing on the history, accomplishments, and prospects of ISRO. The lecture aims to provide insights into India’s significant contributions to space technology and explore upcoming avenues for innovation and exploration.

The event will also feature an interactive session for students, providing a unique opportunity to engage directly with Dr. Kiran Kumar and gain firsthand knowledge about the field of space science. Complementing the lecture, the U. R. Rao Satellite Centre, Bengaluru, will present “Space on Wheels,” a mobile science exhibition to further enrich the audience’s understanding of satellite technology and its applications.

Distinguished guests will be in attendance, including Swami Jitakamanandaji, Secretary of Ramakrishna Mission, Mangaluru; Smt. Kathyayani Bhide, President of Samatha Mahila Balaga, who will preside over the function; and Smt. Sumana Ghate, General Manager of Karnataka Bank Ltd., will inaugurate the event. Dr. M. M. Nayak, Former Director of the Launch Vehicle Programme Office, ISRO, and Former Professor at IISC Bengaluru, will deliver a guest address.

Smt. Vijayalaxmi Rao, Honorary President of Samatha Mahila Balaga, will be present as a guest of honor. Captain Ganesh Karnik (retired army officer), will conclude the event with a vote of thanks. The guests will be introduced and welcomed by Smt. Kathyayani Bhide.

This program represents a confluence of scientific knowledge and inspirational discourse. The event is open to the public, with a particular emphasis on welcoming students and individuals with a keen interest in space and science. Organizers extend a cordial invitation to all, encouraging participation in this exceptional opportunity to learn from one of India’s leading space scientists and gain valuable insights into ISRO’s legacy and future endeavors. Admission to the event is free.