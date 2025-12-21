Mangaluru Witnesses Record Turnout for IDEAL Mangalore Cyclothon 2025

Mangaluru: The city of Mangaluru awoke to a vibrant display of youthful energy early Sunday morning as over 1,260 children participated in the 2025 edition of the IDEAL Mangalore Cyclothon. The event, themed “We care for safety, we care for fitness, and we care for each other!”, witnessed a record turnout, surpassing all previous editions.

Enthusiastic participants, clad in event T-shirts, gathered with their bicycles as early as 5:30 am at the Mangala Stadium, braving the winter chill. The number of attendees swelled rapidly, reflecting the growing popularity of the event and its message.

A team of seasoned local cyclists, including Joseph Pereira, Shymprasad Nayak, Brayan Deena, Harivijay Kudva, Yashwanth Rao, Ashok Lobo, Varun, and Vimlesh, led the Cyclothon. Adding to the inspirational atmosphere, Gleona D’Souza and Hardik Rai, prominent figures in the state and national cycling community, rode alongside the younger participants, encouraging them and promoting cycling as a viable sport.

The IDEAL Ice-cream Mangalore Cyclothon was officially flagged off at 7:15 am at the Mangala Stadium entrance by Mangaluru City Police Commissioner, Shri. Sudheer Kumar Reddy, IPS, along with Dr. Savil of Kasharp Fitness, Shri. Shivanand Rao of Grahini Masala, and Shri. Mutalib S M of Taj Cycles, Mangalore.

Under the careful supervision of senior riders and accompanied by a police escort vehicle, the young cyclists navigated the designated route: Mangala Stadium – Lady Hill – Pabbas – City Corporation – Canara College – Jail Road – Karangalpady – PVS – MG Road, culminating at the finish point at CANARA School, Urwa Ground.

The Cyclothon procession resembled a well-organized march, drawing attention from motorists, pedestrians, and onlookers who cheered and encouraged the young riders. The Mangaluru City Traffic Police efficiently managed traffic at intersections, while dedicated volunteers provided guidance along the route. Journalists were also present, offering support and capturing key moments for their respective media outlets.

Upon reaching the finish line, the participants parked their bicycles in an orderly manner and gathered for a stage event that included a lucky draw. Guest speakers emphasized the importance of fitness and road safety, while Gleona and Hardik shared insights on pursuing cycling as a sport.

As part of the lucky draw, Shri Muthalib S M of Taj Cycles gifted two brand new bicycles to the winners, Master Prajwal and Master Pawan, selected based on their event registration confirmation.

Following the event, a nutritious breakfast, complemented by Ideal candies, was provided to all participants and their parents, reinforcing the commitment to ‘Self-Awareness’ and ‘Safe Cycling’.

The event was generously sponsored by Ideal Ice Cream as the main sponsor, with Grahini Masala and Kasharp Fitness serving as sponsors. A.J. Hospital provided crucial first-aid and ambulance services, while Taj Cycles offered a backup vehicle for any mechanical issues.

Team WE R Cycling expressed their gratitude to the people of Mangaluru for their collective contribution in making the event a resounding success. They pledged to return annually with an even grander and more impactful Cyclothon, continuing to inspire and empower the city’s youth.