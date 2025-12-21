Real estate sector to play crucial role in Viksit Gujarat for Viksit Bharat: CM Bhupendra Patel

Ahmedabad: Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel visited the Property Fest organised by NAREDCO Gujarat at Ognaj, underscoring the growing role of the real estate sector in Gujarat’s development journey.

The three-day Property Fest, organised by the National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO), has brought together more than 40 real estate groups from Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar, showcasing a wide range of residential, commercial and urban development projects.

Addressing the significance of such initiatives, the Chief Minister said that with Ahmedabad, Gujarat, having secured the hosting rights for the Commonwealth Games 2030, platforms like the Property Fest will help create new dimensions of parallel infrastructure and real estate development.

He noted that landmark projects such as GIFT City, Dholera Special Investment Region (SIR), and the expanding metro rail network have already accelerated unprecedented growth in the real estate and infrastructure sectors across the state.

Emphasising the vision of ‘Viksit Gujarat for a Viksit Bharat’, Patel said the real estate sector will play a crucial role in achieving this goal by contributing to planned urbanisation, economic activity and employment generation.

During his visit, the Chief Minister toured various stalls set up by leading real estate groups and gathered detailed information about modern construction techniques and upcoming urban development projects.

The NAREDCO Gujarat Property Fest began on December 19 and features stalls by 41 real estate groups. Over the three days, the event has witnessed enthusiastic participation from investors, homebuyers and property enthusiasts.

Chairman of NAREDCO Gujarat Suresh Patel, President Yogesh Bhavsar, Secretary Deepak Patel, along with other office-bearers, stakeholders from the real estate sector and a large number of visitors were present on the occasion.

Gujarat has emerged as one of India’s leading states in infrastructure development, driven by a strong focus on connectivity, industrial growth and urban planning.

Mega projects such as GIFT City, the Dholera Special Investment Region, extensive metro rail networks in Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar, and world-class expressways and highways have significantly strengthened the state’s economic backbone.

The expansion of ports, logistics hubs and industrial corridors has enhanced Gujarat’s position as a manufacturing and investment destination, while smart city initiatives and sustainable urban infrastructure have improved the quality of life. Backed by consistent policy support and timely execution, Gujarat’s infrastructure growth continues to play a pivotal role in attracting investment and accelerating overall development.