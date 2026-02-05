Mangaluru: Woman Dies in Road Accident Involving Private Bus and Scooter

Mangaluru: A 26-year-old woman, identified as Deepthi, a resident of Ballalbagh, tragically died in a road accident near Nanthoor Circle in Mangaluru earlier today. The incident occurred when a private bus collided with the scooter on which she was travelling as a pillion rider.

According to police reports, Deepthi was riding with her fiancé from Shivabhag towards Vamanjoor when a private bus, operating on route number 22 towards Kudupu, reportedly struck their scooter. The collision resulted in Deepthi falling from the scooter onto the road.

Tragically, the bus ran over Deepthi’s abdomen, causing severe injuries. Despite immediate efforts to rush her to AJ Hospital, she succumbed to her injuries en route. The scooter rider, identified as Deepthi’s fiancé, escaped the accident with minor injuries.

The incident took place in front of a bus stop near Nanthoor Circle. Authorities have initiated an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the accident. Kadri traffic police have stated that it is currently undetermined whether the bus was exceeding the speed limit or if the scooter entered the bus’s path from the right side.

A case has been registered at the Kadri Traffic Police Station, and investigations are ongoing. Initial reports indicate that the couple was en route to Vamanjoor to attend a birthday celebration at the time of the accident.