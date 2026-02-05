Police Issue Lookout Notice for Missing Auto-Rickshaw Driver in Konaje

Mangaluru: Konaje Police have issued a lookout notice for Abdul Samad, a 52-year-old auto-rickshaw driver reported missing since February 2, 2026. A missing person case has been registered at the Konaje Police Station under Crime No. 11/2026, categorized as “Man Missing,” and an investigation is currently underway.

According to the complaint filed on February 4, 2026, by his wife, Mrs. Ayesha (43), Abdul Samad, son of Ahmed Bava, left their residence at Sarth Bail, Kodi, Pottalike, Manjanadi Village, Ullal Taluk, at approximately 12:30 PM on February 2, 2026, for his regular work as an auto-rickshaw driver.

Mrs. Ayesha stated that due to the Barakat festival scheduled at their home that evening, Mr. Samad was expected to return by 6:00 PM. When he failed to arrive, Mrs. Ayesha contacted him at around 6:30 PM, requesting his immediate return. Mr. Samad reportedly assured her he would be home within five minutes. However, he did not return, and subsequent attempts to reach him at approximately 7:15 PM were unsuccessful as his mobile phone (No. 7349781767) was found to be switched off.

Mrs. Ayesha conducted an extensive search in all known locations frequented by her husband but was unable to locate him. She informed police that approximately five years prior, Mr. Samad had similarly left home, returning after five days. After further inquiries with fellow auto-rickshaw drivers, relatives, and acquaintances proved fruitless, Mrs. Ayesha filed a formal complaint with the Konaje Police, requesting assistance in locating her missing husband.

Description of Missing Person:

Name: Abdul Samad

Father’s Name: Ahmed Bava

Age: 52 years

Height: 5.6 feet

Appearance: Dark complexion, clean-shaven, medium build, oval face

Clothing at the time of missing: Light green T-shirt and blue jeans pants

Languages known: Beary, Malayalam, Tulu, Kannada, Hindi, English

Konaje Police are appealing to the public for assistance in locating Abdul Samad. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts, or who may have seen him since February 2, 2026, is urged to contact the Mangaluru City Police Control Room at 0824-2220800 or the Konaje Police Station at 0824-2220536 / 9480802350.