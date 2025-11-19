Manhunt Ends as Fugitive Arrested After 19 Years in Sukhānand Shetty Murder Case

Mangaluru: After nearly two decades on the run, Abdul Salam Addoor, a suspect in the 2006 Sukhānand Shetty murder case, has been apprehended by police. The arrest took place on November 18th near Kinnipadau, within the Bajpe Police Station limits, bringing an end to a 19-year-long manhunt.

The case dates back to December 1, 2006, when Sukhānand Shetty was allegedly murdered by Kabir and his associates near Hosabettu, under the jurisdiction of the Surathkal Police Station. According to authorities, following the murder, Kabir was provided shelter for two days by brothers Latheef Addoor and Abdul Salam Addoor at their residence in Addoor Tibetan Colony. The Addoor brothers are accused of aiding Kabir in evading arrest and subsequently arranging his transportation to Kasaragod, Kerala, facilitating his continued evasion of law enforcement.

Abdul Salam Addoor, 47, allegedly fled the country three months after the crime, remaining abroad to avoid apprehension. Due to his prolonged absence and failure to appear before the court, a charge sheet was filed against him in absentia. Despite repeated warrants issued by the court, Abdul Salam successfully eluded authorities for almost 19 years.

Recent intelligence indicated that Abdul Salam had returned to India and was residing within the Bajpe Police Station limits. Acting on this information, police successfully apprehended him. Investigations revealed that in 2007, Abdul Salam obtained a passport and resided abroad for several years before recently returning to the area. He had reportedly demolished his house in Addoor and relocated to a rented property in Kinnipadau, Bajpe. His brother, Latheef Addoor, remains at large and is believed to be residing abroad.

To date, 16 individuals have been arrested in connection with the Sukhānand Shetty murder case, while 11 others remain absconding.

In addition to his alleged involvement in the Sukhānand Shetty murder case, Abdul Salam Addoor also faces an attempted murder charge at the Bajpe Police Station, where he is listed as a rowdy-sheeter. A fresh case has been registered against him under Section 209 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for his prolonged failure to appear in court. He has since been produced before the court.

The arrest operation was conducted under the direction of Assistant Commissioner of Police (North Sub-Division) Sri Srikanth K. The police team involved in the operation included Police Inspector Pramod Kumar P., PSI Raghunayak, and police staff members Annappa, Ajith Mathew, Rajendra Prasad, Vinod Naik, and Sunil Kusanale.