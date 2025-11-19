Sports Meets Boost Physical and Mental Health of Police Personnel, Says Deputy Commissioner Saroopa T.K.

Udupi: Udupi Deputy Commissioner Saroopa T.K. emphasized the crucial role of sports events in enhancing both the physical and mental well-being of individuals, particularly those working in high-pressure environments. Speaking at the inauguration of the Police Department Annual Sports Meet–2025, held today at the Mahatma Gandhi District Stadium in Ajjarkad, Udupi, she asserted that such events are instrumental in boosting physical fitness and promoting mental freshness among police personnel, ultimately leading to improved overall efficiency.

The Deputy Commissioner lauded the Police Department for its meticulous organization of the annual sports meet. She noted that the regular conduct of such activities not only fosters sportsmanship but also contributes significantly to maintaining a healthy physical condition. Acknowledging the demanding nature of police work, which often requires officers to work continuously for extended periods, Saroopa T.K. stressed the vital importance of maintaining both physical and mental fitness. She advocated for daily engagement in sports or exercise as a means to preserve one’s well-being.

“The Police Department’s initiative serves as a commendable example,” stated the Deputy Commissioner, encouraging other government departments to emulate the practice and organize similar sports events to promote good health and wellness among their staff.

The inauguration ceremony commenced with an impressive march-past featuring teams representing various wings of the Police Department. Following the ceremonial guard of honour presented to the dignitaries, a spirited sports torch relay took place, symbolizing the commencement of the sporting events.

Superintendent of Police Hariram Shankar delivered the welcome address, setting the tone for the event. The vote of thanks was subsequently proposed by Additional Superintendent of Police Sudhakar Naik, expressing gratitude to all participants and contributors. The Police Department Annual Sports Meet–2025 promises to be a platform for fostering camaraderie, promoting physical fitness, and enhancing the mental well-being of the dedicated police personnel serving the Udupi district.