Manipal BBA Student Found Dead in Apparent Suicide

Manipal: Authorities are investigating the death of a 21-year-old Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) student from the School of Commerce Economic Academy in Manipal, who was found deceased in his hostel room earlier this week. The student has been identified as Anshul Yadav, originally from Chhattisgarh.

According to reports, Mr. Yadav was a first-year student residing in the MIT Hostel. Preliminary investigations suggest that he took his own life by hanging sometime between the night of May 12th and the morning of May 18th. The body was discovered in a state of decomposition.

Police sources indicate that Mr. Yadav was reportedly distressed after failing four subjects in the second semester of his first year. This academic setback is believed to have been a contributing factor in his decision.

The Manipal Police Station has registered a case and is currently conducting a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding Mr. Yadav’s death. University officials have been notified and are cooperating with the authorities.