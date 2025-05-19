Young Man Takes His Own Life at Former School in Kurnadu

Mangalore: A 32-year-old man, identified as Sudhir, son of the late Rama of Hoovinakoppala, Kurnadu, was found dead on Monday morning at Sri Dattatreya Aided Higher Primary School in Kurnadu, near Mudipu. Police are investigating the incident as a suicide.

According to reports, Sudhir, a painter by profession, left his residence on Sunday morning, leaving behind his mobile phone and wallet. His mother initiated a search, eventually discovering his body hanging from the roof of the school building.

Authorities arrived at the scene and commenced an investigation. A note found near the body indicated that Sudhir was struggling with hair loss and expressed a desire for one of his kidneys to be donated to a relative in need.

Sudhir was an alumnus of Sri Dattatreya Aided Higher Primary School, where the incident took place. He was also a member of Sri Dattatreya Bhajana and Yakshagana Sangha, a local cultural organization. Tragically, the incident occurred just weeks before his brother’s scheduled wedding at the end of the month.

Police are currently conducting further inquiries to ascertain the circumstances surrounding this unfortunate event.