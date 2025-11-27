Manipal: Restaurant Gutted in Fire; Losses Estimated in Lakhs

Manipal: A major fire broke out on Monday evening at Delhi Dhaba, a restaurant located in a building near the RSB Auditorium in Manipal, leaving the establishment completely gutted and causing losses running into several lakhs of rupees.

The blaze is said to have started following an electrical short circuit, which subsequently triggered the explosion of two gas cylinders inside the restaurant. The flames spread rapidly, engulfing the entire premises within moments.

The Udupi Fire and Emergency Services were alerted immediately. Fire personnel rushed to the spot, brought the blaze under control, and prevented additional gas cylinders from exploding, thereby averting a potentially larger disaster. Fortunately, no casualties or injuries have been reported.

Udupi SP Hariram Shankar confirmed that the incident was caused by a short circuit and clarified that there is no suspicious activity or foul play involved.

“I am giving this clarification so that no rumours spread. No one was injured,” he stated after a joint inspection by the police and fire department.