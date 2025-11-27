MRPL Celebrates 70th Kannada Rajyotsava with Grandeur

Mangaluru: Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL) marked the 70th Kannada Rajyotsava with vibrant celebrations at MERC, MRPL Township. The event opened with a majestic procession of Goddess Bhuvaneswari, followed by traditional folk performances such as Dollu Kunitha, Veeragase, Huli Vesha, and Gombe Kunitha, showcasing the depth and diversity of Karnataka’s cultural heritage.

The stage programme began with a heartfelt tribute to Captain Pranjal M. V. and Padma Shri Salumarada Thimmakka, honouring their sacrifices and legacy.

The celebration was graced by Chief Guest, renowned academician and historian Dr. Pundikay Ganapayya Bhat, along with Shri Nanda Kumar V Pillai, Director (Refinery); Shri Devendra Kumar, Director (Finance); Shri Krishna Hegde Miyar, GGM–HR and President of the programme; senior management; employees; and family members.

MRPL felicitated five retired Kannada teachers for their outstanding service in promoting the Kannada language and preserving Karnataka’s cultural values.

In his address, Dr. Bhat highlighted the cultural significance of Kannada and appreciated MRPL’s commitment to honouring the state’s heritage. Delivering the Presidential Address, Shri Krishna Hegde Miyar reaffirmed Kannada as a strong symbol of Karnataka’s identity and cultural pride. He also underscored MRPL’s initiatives in supporting Government Kannada Medium Schools by improving infrastructure, providing essential equipment, and enhancing sanitation facilities, assuring that MRPL will continue these efforts in the years ahead.

Prizes were awarded to winners of various competitions held as part of the celebration. The event concluded with a captivating cultural performance by the Arehole team, bringing the festivities to a grand close and celebrating Karnataka’s vibrant artistic spirit. Shri B Prashanth Baliga CGM Admin welcomed the gathering and Shri Manoj Kumar A CGM HR proposed the vote of thanks.