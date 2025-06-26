Manjeshwar: Son kills mother by setting her on fire; accused absconding

Manjeshwar: A tragic incident occurred in the early hours of Thursday in Varkady, Manjeshwar Taluk, where a man allegedly murdered his mother by setting her on fire. The victim has been identified as Hilda (60), wife of the late Louis Monteiro, residing in Varkady Nallangi.

The accused is her son, Melvin. Details surrounding the event indicate that after the alleged act, Melvin summoned a neighbor, Lolita (30), to the residence under the pretense of Hilda being unwell. Lolita sustained serious injuries and is currently receiving medical attention.

Hilda and Melvin were the sole occupants of the house. Another son, Alvin, is currently employed overseas. The motive behind the crime remains unknown at this time. Authorities report that the body was discovered in a thicket near the house.

Melvin is currently absconding. Officers from the Manjeshwar police station have arrived at the scene and are conducting a thorough investigation. Further details are awaited as the investigation progresses.