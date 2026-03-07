Masood College of Nursing Observes World Cancer Day with ‘United by Unique 2026’ Theme

Mangaluru: Masood College of Nursing marked World Cancer Day with a program centered around the theme “United by Unique 2026.” The event, organized by the 3rd-year BSc Nursing students in collaboration with the Department of Adult Health Nursing, took place at the college auditorium in Saripalla here, on March 7.

The program commenced with an invocation, setting a reflective tone for the day. Steffi, a student of the 3rd-year BSc Nursing program, delivered the welcome address. Sujaya kotian, Assistant professor department of adult health nursing and the program convenor, then took the stage to highlight the significance of World Cancer Day. She emphasized the critical role of raising awareness regarding cancer prevention and the importance of early detection in improving patient outcomes.

Violet Pereira, Proprietor of www.mangalorean.com, formally inaugurated the event by lighting the traditional lamp alongside other dignitaries on the dais. Following the inauguration, Pereira, accompanied by Dr. Veena Gretta Tauro, Principal of Masood College of Nursing, and Vijetha Kottari, Vice Principal, unveiled the plaque bearing the Cancer Day theme, “United by Unique 2026.”

In her address to the gathering, Violet Pereira emphasized the far-reaching impact of cancer, stating, “Today, on the occasion of Cancer Day, we come together to raise awareness about one of the most challenging diseases affecting millions of people around the world. Cancer not only affects the person diagnosed but also their families and loved ones.” She also drew attention to the influence of lifestyle choices on cancer risk, cautioning against prioritizing taste over health, particularly among students. “You are the future of this country. Health is wealth; if you are healthy, the country will prosper,” she asserted.

Pereira further underscored the importance of early detection, timely treatment, and, crucially, prevention. “Healthy lifestyles, regular check-ups, and awareness can save many lives,” she noted. She also stressed the significance of providing compassionate support to those battling cancer, stating that “A kind word, a helping hand, and emotional support can give them the strength and hope to fight the disease.” She concluded by urging attendees to pledge to spread awareness, encourage healthy living, and stand united in support of cancer patients and survivors.

Dr. Veena Gretta Tauro, Principal of Masood College of Nursing, addressed the assembly, highlighting the complexities of the disease. “Sometimes even people without bad habits suffer from cancer,” she remarked. Dr. Tauro pinpointed smoking as a major contributing factor and encouraged students to actively discourage smoking in their surroundings. “By creating awareness about the harmful effects of smoking in public places, we can build a healthier society,” she stated.

Dr. Tauro shared a poignant anecdote about a non-smoking, non-drinking individual diagnosed with cancer, whose family history revealed potential hereditary links to the disease. This narrative emphasized the multifaceted nature of cancer’s origins. She strongly advised the students to avoid harmful habits such as chewing gutka or smoking, saying that their own healthy choices were key to raising public awareness. “First, you must stay away from bad habits to build a healthy society,” she emphasized, before congratulating the 5th-semester students for organizing the program.

Vijetha Kottari, Vice Principal of Masood College of Nursing, Supreetha, Assistant Professor from the Department of Medical Surgical Nursing, and Ajay, the student program convenor, were also present.

The program included a skit by the 3rd-year BSc Nursing students designed to promote cancer awareness. The students also performed a dance. Steffi, a 3rd-year student, served as the program’s compere.