US controlling India’s foreign policy, says K’taka minister Priyank Kharge

Kalaburagi (Karnataka): Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge said on Saturday that due to foreign policy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, even the US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and other leaders in the current US administration are making statements about India in a dismissive manner for which the country is facing humiliation at the global level.

He was speaking to media representatives, who met him at the Ivan-e-Shahi guest house in Kalaburagi district.

“An American Foreign Affairs official recently said that “we will not allow India to grow” and due to impact of the Iran war, India has been given permission to purchase oil from Russia for 30 days. Who are they (US administration) to give permission to India? Neither Prime Minister Narendra Modi, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar nor any Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader has responded to this statement. Because of such remarks being made about India, the country is facing humiliation at the international level,” Priyank Kharge said while criticising the Narendra Modi-led Union government.

Responding to another query, the Karnataka Minister said that the US President Donald Trump had once remarked, “If I wish, I can ruin Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s political future. But Prime Minister Narendra Modi is my friend, so I will not do that.”

Priyank Kharge said that even to this remark made by President Trump, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had not responded.

“Why is he (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) silent? Is there anything about Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Epstein Files?” the Karnataka Minister asked taking a jibe at the Union government.

Priyank Kharge said that earlier, when the US intervened in matters related to the Middle East, the then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh had raised objections.

“Why does Prime Minister Narendra Modi not show such courage?” he asked.

The Karnataka Minister said that BJP leaders, including Union Minister for Food, Public Distribution and Consumer Affairs Pralhad Joshi, often speak about former Prime Minister late Jawaharlal Nehru, senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi and the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself goes to attend film actors’ weddings and to congratulate the cricket team. But he does not have time to speak firmly about India’s foreign policy and its strong position on international matters,” Priyank Kharge remarked.

Responding to a query about the hike in domestic LPG cylinder prices, the Karnataka Minister said that Union Ministers should answer the issue.

“Let the BJP explain its ‘masterstroke’ of price hikes,” Priyank Kharge added.

On the query of conducting elections in colleges, Minister Priyank Kharge said a detailed review would be carried out, including the concerns raised by the parents of the students.

He noted that student union elections are held in many educational institutions, including the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).

“After examining all aspects, elections will be conducted according to rules that will have to be accepted by organisations such as NSUI and ABVP,” he said.

Responding to a query regarding the provisional list related to the recruitment of bill collectors and data operators under gram panchayats, which is still pending, Minister Priyank Kharge assured that a decision would be taken within next week.