MBBS student killed in accident outside medical college in Ujjain

Ujjain: A second-year MBBS student, Harshit Mehra (20), was crushed to death by a speeding truck outside Ruxmaniben Deepchand Gardi (RD Gardi) Medical College in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain district on Saturday, police said.

According to police, the accident occurred when Harshit was travelling from his hostel to the college. The incident took place on Agar Road under the jurisdiction of Chimanganj police station in Ujjain.

Harshit, who was residing in the college hostel, was riding his motorcycle when a truck approaching from the Agar Road side struck him near the college gate. The impact was severe, and he died on the spot, police officials said.

Following the incident, fellow students and college staff staged a protest by blocking the road and placing the victim’s body at the site. The protesting students alleged that the absence of speed breakers and inadequate traffic regulation near the college entrance contributed to the accident.

Upon receiving information about the road blockade, Chimanganj police station officials, along with City Superintendent of Police (CSP) Pushpa Prajapati, reached the spot and held discussions with the protesting students.

The protest was withdrawn after police officials assured that appropriate traffic safety measures, including speed control mechanisms, would be implemented near the college.

Police said the truck driver, who had fled the scene after the accident, was later traced and arrested. Further legal action is being initiated in connection with the incident.

College authorities said Harshit was the only son in his family, and his father had passed away earlier. His classmates and teachers expressed grief over the loss, describing him as a sincere and talented student.

Students also recalled that Harshit was actively involved in extracurricular activities and was known among his peers for his interest in music.

Dr Ruchi Mishra of the Physiotherapy Department said, “Harshit’s death has left the entire college community in mourning.”