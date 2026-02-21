New Toilet Block Inaugurated at DKZP Govt Higher Primary School, Podduttu, Enhancing Sanitation Facilities for Students

Bantwal: A newly constructed toilet block was officially inaugurated by the Panchayat President at DKZP Govt Higher Primary School, Podduttu, on 21 February 2026. This represents a substantial upgrade to the school’s sanitation infrastructure and addresses a long-standing need for improved facilities. The inauguration ceremony was attended by prominent stakeholders, including a representative from Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL), members of the School Development and Monitoring Committee (SDMC), the Headmaster, and the school’s teaching staff.

The construction of this essential facility began because the existing sanitation infrastructure was inadequate for the student population. The limited capacity of the previous facilities made it challenging to maintain optimal hygiene standards, potentially impacting student health and well-being.

During the ceremony, the Panchayat President emphasized the critical importance of fostering a clean and healthy learning environment for children. The President commended the collaborative synergy between the school administration, the SDMC, and MRPL, which facilitated the successful completion of the project. Furthermore, the Panchayat President reaffirmed the local administration’s unwavering commitment to supporting initiatives that enhance education quality and improve infrastructure in rural schools throughout the region.

The MRPL representative underscored the company’s dedication to corporate social responsibility, emphasizing its strategic focus on supporting education and community development projects that benefit society. The representative expressed profound satisfaction that the newly constructed toilet block would significantly enhance the overall well-being of the students and foster a more conducive and comfortable learning atmosphere.

Members of the SDMC conveyed their sincere gratitude to all individuals and organizations involved in the project, acknowledging the transformative impact that the new facility will have on the school community. The Headmaster echoed these sentiments, stressing that the new toilet block would substantially elevate sanitation standards and contribute to a healthier and more comfortable learning environment for all students. The teaching staff also expressed appreciation, noting that the improved facilities would serve as a valuable tool for promoting hygiene awareness and instilling healthy habits among students.

This new infrastructure represents a significant stride forward in ensuring a safe, healthy, and dignified learning environment for the students of DKZP Govt Higher Primary School, Podduttu. The collaborative partnership between the Panchayat, MRPL, the SDMC, and the school administration serves as an exemplary model for future community development initiatives, demonstrating the power of collective action in addressing critical needs and improving the lives of students in rural communities.