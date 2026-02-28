Mega Bible Convention Day 3: Faithful Pray for Peace in the Gulf Countries

MANGALURU,FEB 28: The third day of the ‘Mega Bible Convention 2026’ witnessed an outpouring of devotion at the Holy Cross Church grounds, Cordel, Kulshekar, on Saturday, 28 February 2026. Organised by the Mangalore Diocesan Charismatic Service Communion in association with the Diocesan Biblical Commission, Day 3 focused on the profound theme, “Wisdom and Reception: The God Who Guides and Is Received.” The day was specially dedicated to praying for priests and religious leaders, invoking God’s grace upon their pastoral ministries, alongside fervent appeals for global peace.

The spiritual programme commenced with the recitation of the Holy Rosary, which was followed by an uplifting praise and worship session led by Blossom Rego and her team. The centrepiece of the evening was the solemn Holy Eucharistic celebration, presided over by Rev. Fr Andrew Leo D’Souza, Parish Priest of Bondel Church. In anticipation of Transfiguration Sunday, Fr Andrew delivered a stirring homily, urging the massive gathering of the faithful to be spiritually transformed by the Word of God and to open their hearts to listen to the voice of Jesus.

Amidst the ongoing global unrest, special intercessory prayers were offered during the Mass for an end to violence and for peace and harmony in the war-troubled Gulf countries and across the world.The liturgical singing was beautifully led by the Angelore Church Choir, under the direction of the renowned Mr Melwyn Peris.

A good number of priests joined the Eucharistic celebration as concelebrants. Prominent among them were Rev. Fr Clifford Fernandes, Spiritual Director of the Charismatic Service Communion and Parish Priest of Cordel; Rev. Dr Vincent Sequeira, Secretary of the Diocesan Biblical Commission; Rev. Fr Rohith D’Costa, Director of DBCLC and General MC of the convention; Rev. Dr J.B. Saldanha, PRO of the Diocese of Mangalore and Parish Priest of Bejai; Rev. Dr Leo Lasrado, Secretary of CBE; Rev. Fr Anil Ivan Fernandes, Director of the Canara Communication Centre; Rev. Fr Vincent D’Souza, Director of CODP; Rev. Fr Harry D’Souza; and Dn Denzil Rodrigues.

Following the Mass, Br Rony D’Souza and his team continued to lead the congregation in a spiritually enriching praise and worship session. The faithful were then guided through two enlightening biblical sessions. Rev. Dr Leo Lasrado, Secretary of the Catholic Board of Education (CBE), delivered the first session on the Old Testament titled, “The Lamp of Wisdom: Conscience and Divine Direction.” He explained that the Word of God acts as Divine Wisdom, a guiding light that dispels the darkness of error and directs the moral steps of the faithful. The New Testament session was presented by Rev. Dr Jencil Alva, Professor at Jeppu Seminary, on the topic, “Mary, a model disciple: Pondering the Word in the Heart.” He highlighted the Blessed Virgin Mary as the supreme model of the Church, illustrating how her active reception of the Word and her “obedience of faith” serve as the ultimate example for all believers.

The day’s spiritual journey culminated in a deeply moving Eucharistic Adoration led by Rev. Fr Harry D’Souza. Centred on the theme, “The Obedience of Faith: ‘Do whatever He tells you’,” the adoration provided a powerful moment for the faithful to surrender themselves to the Divine will and pray fervently for the clergy. During the adoration, Br Rony D’Souza and his team once again led the gathering in praise and worship, elevating the spiritual fervour of the evening. The four-day mega spiritual event will conclude with its grand finale on Sunday, 1 March 2026.