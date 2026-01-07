Shirur Math’s Sri Vedavardhana Theertha to Commence First Paryaya with Grand Procession and Civic Reception

Udupi: Shri Shri Vedavardhana Theertha Sripada of Shri Shirur Math is set to embark on his first Paryaya with a ceremonial Pura Pravesha (city entry) and civic felicitation scheduled for January 9, 2026, in Udupi. This significant event marks the commencement of his tenure, during which he will oversee the daily rituals and administration of the Sri Krishna Math.

Before the city entry, Sri Vedavardhana Theertha Sripada will depart from the Shri Shirur Moola Math on January 9 after offering prayers to Sri Ramachandra Devaru and Sri Mukhyaprana Devaru. He will then proceed to the Kadiali Sri Mahishamardini Devaru Temple.

A grand procession is planned for his entry into Udupi, commencing at approximately 3:00 PM. According to Paryaya Committee President Yashpal Suvarna, the procession will be a spectacle of religious fervor and cultural display.

Under the patronage of Dharmadhikari of Shri Kshetra Dharmasthala, Rajarshi Dr. D. Veerendra Heggade, who serves as the Honorary President of the Shri Shirur Paryaya Welcome Committee, Sri Vedavardhana Theertha Sripada will receive a warm welcome near Kadiali on the National Highway from the citizens of the undivided Dakshina Kannada district, along with the presiding deity.

Organizers anticipate a gathering of approximately 5,000 individuals, including religious, social, and political figures from the region. Bhajana groups, members of Shri Kshetra Dharmasthala Rural Development organizations, youth associations, and diverse folk and cultural troupes are expected to participate, adding vibrancy to the procession with special tableaux and cultural performances.

The procession will commence from Kadiali and proceed along a designated route, passing through Kalsanka, the City Bus Stand, Kediyoor Hotel road, the Bus Stand, Hanuman (Triveni) Circle, and Kanakadasa Road, before finally entering Ratha Beedi.

Upon reaching Ratha Beedi, the Swamiji will have the opportunity to offer prayers to Lord Sri Krishna through the Kanakana Kindi, followed by darshan of Sri Chandramouleeswara, Sri Anantheshwara, and Sri Krishna Mukhyaprana Devaru. Subsequently, he will attend the civic felicitation ceremony organized by the Udupi City Municipality, where he will be honored by the municipality, various organizations, and the general public.

The civic felicitation program will be inaugurated by Udupi District In-charge Minister and Minister for Women and Child Development, Smt. Lakshmi Hebbalkar. MLA Yashpal Suvarna will preside over the function. The event will also be graced by the presence of MP Kota Srinivas Poojary, Deputy Commissioner Smt. Swaroopa T.K., City Municipal Commissioner Mahantesh Hangargi, Math Diwan Dr. Uday Kumar Saralathaya, General Secretary Mattar Ratnakar Hegde, and other dignitaries. Vidwan Dr. Satyanarayana Acharya, Principal of Poorna Prajna Vidyapeetha, Bengaluru, will deliver the felicitation address.

Following the civic felicitation, a series of cultural programs featuring renowned cultural troupes will be held daily on the same stage from January 9 to January 17, adding to the festive atmosphere.

Hore Kanike (Offerings) Procession:

The Hore Kanike procession, a significant aspect of the Paryaya Mahotsava, will commence on January 10, 2026, and continue until January 17, 2026. Coordinated by Suprasad Shetty, offerings from the public, religious institutions, and various organizations of the undivided Dakshina Kannada district will be received in a phased manner.

The procession will begin at Jodukatte and proceed to the designated storage facility in the parking area of Sri Krishna Math. All items received through Hore Kanike will be systematically arranged, and the area will be transformed into a large exhibition with various stalls.

A grand stage is being constructed at the same venue, where continuous cultural programs by renowned national and state-level troupes will be held from January 10, 2026, to January 27, 2026. The Swamiji will personally welcome the Hore Kanike teams, bless the team leaders and members, and present them with letters of grace.

The press conference announcing these events was attended by General Secretary of the committee, Mattar Ratnakar Hegde, as well as coordinators Jayakar Shetty Indrali, Jayaprakash Kedlaya, Mohan Bhat, Suprasad Shetty Baikady, Ramesh Kanchan, Dinakar Herur, and other prominent individuals.