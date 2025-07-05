Udupi: Man Arrested for Allegedly Raping Woman Under False Promise of Marriage

Udupi: A 28-year-old man, Sanjay Karkera, has been arrested for allegedly raping and impregnating a woman in Udupi. The accused, a resident of Narnadugudde in Kolalagiri village, was taken into custody by the Udupi women’s police.

According to the police, Sanjay Karkera had been in a relationship with the woman for two years. On June 11, 2024, he allegedly took her to a hotel in Kalasa, where he gave her a drink mixed with an unknown substance. He then reportedly made physical contact with her, promising to marry her later.

However, it is alleged that he is now attempting to marry another woman, and his true intentions were to deceive and mistreat the victim, both physically and mentally.

A case has been registered at the Udupi women’s police station, and the accused has been remanded in judicial custody by the court of the Second Additional Senior Civil Judge and ACJM in Udupi.