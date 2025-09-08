Udupi District Celebrates Monti Fest with Religious Fervor

Udupi: The Christian community throughout the Udupi district commemorated Monti Fest, the feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, on Monday with profound devotion and exuberant celebrations.

The solemn occasion was marked by the blessing of newly harvested paddy stalks, or “new corn,” brought forth by parishioners as offerings from their fields. Prior to the blessing, children participated in the traditional offering of flowers to the statue of Mother Mary, a gesture symbolizing purity and devotion. This ceremony preceded the Holy Mass, during which parish priests delivered sermons emphasizing the sanctity of family life and the inherent dignity of women within society.

At the Church of Our Lady of Sorrows in Udupi, the Most Reverend Dr. Gerald Isaac Lobo, Bishop of Udupi, officiated the blessing of the new paddy. The parish priest, Father Charles Menezes, was also in attendance. Similar services were conducted at various prominent churches across the district, including St. Ann’s Church, Thottam, led by Father Denis D’Sa; Milagres Cathedral, Kallianpur, under the guidance of Vicar General Father Ferdinand Gonsalves; Our Lady of Health Church, Shirva, presided over by Father Leslie D’Souza; St. Lawrence Basilica, Attur-Karkala, led by Father Alban D’Souza; and St. Anthony Church, Sasthan, by Father Sunil D’Silva.

Each church throughout the Udupi district conducted solemn Masses to commemorate the celebration. Following the Mass, the blessed paddy stalks were distributed to families, symbolizing a prayer for a bountiful harvest and divine blessings. In keeping with tradition, children received sweets and sugarcane as part of the festive atmosphere.

Families returned to their homes to place the blessed paddy upon their family altars, offering prayers of gratitude and supplication. The blessed paddy was then incorporated into milk or payasam, a sweet rice pudding, and shared among family members. Customarily, a vegetarian meal is prepared, and family members gather to partake in the festive meal served on banana leaves, fostering a sense of unity and shared tradition.

The celebration of Monti Fest is preceded by a nine-day novena, a period of focused prayer and devotion dedicated to invoking the blessings of Mother Mary. This novena is observed in all churches, culminating on the ninth day with the Monti Fest celebration. The culmination includes the offering of flowers by children, the singing of devotional hymns, and solemn Eucharistic celebrations, all reflecting the deep religious significance of the festival.