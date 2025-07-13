MLA Yashpal Suvarna Condemns Kharge’s Remarks on RSS, Urges Focus on Governance

Udupi: Udupi MLA Yashpal Suvarna has vehemently criticized Congress leader Priyanka Kharge’s recent statement regarding a potential ban on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) should the Congress party come to power. Suvarna asserted that Kharge possesses no moral authority to comment on the RSS, emphasizing the organization’s historical presence and contributions to the nation.

Speaking to members of the press in Udupi on Sunday, Suvarna underscored the RSS’s dedication to nation-building and character development. He highlighted the organization’s consistent presence and support during times of national crisis, citing Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a product of the RSS, as an example of the organization’s positive impact on India’s global standing. Suvarna further emphasized the RSS’s selfless service, devoid of expectations for recognition or reward.

“Even within Congress party meetings, the RSS is cited as an example of effective organization, with discussions on emulating their structure within their party,” Suvarna stated. “However, publicly, they lack the courage to commend the RSS. This is due to the Congress government’s reliance on the support of extremist elements; any expression of support for the RSS would jeopardize that backing and associated financial assistance. Consequently, they resort to spreading misinformation about the RSS.”

Turning his attention to Priyanka Kharge, who serves as the state’s ITBT minister, Suvarna advised her to refrain from further commentary on the RSS and instead concentrate on improving the academic performance of her constituency, Kalaburagi. He urged her to prioritize elevating the SSLC and PUC results of the district to at least the top five rankings, thereby empowering students through tangible action.

Addressing remarks made by Kashappanavar concerning “Operation Kamala,” Suvarna dismissed them as the product of inexperience and a lack of understanding. He downplayed Kashappanavar’s influence, suggesting he lacks standing even within his party. “Congress is a sinking ship; who conducts operations on a sinking ship?” Suvarna quipped, characterizing Kashappanavar’s comments as wishful thinking.

Suvarna concluded by referencing reports from Kashappanavar and Rayareddy regarding the denial of grants and development initiatives by their government. He asserted that the Congress government is currently unable to provide funds even to its party MLAs. He challenged them to prioritize securing funding for their respective constituencies and delivering tangible benefits to their constituents before leveling criticisms.



