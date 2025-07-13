Shiroor Math Performs ‘Kattige Muhurtha’ in Anticipation of Upcoming ‘Paryaya’

Udupi: Shiroor Math ceremoniously conducted the ‘Kattige Muhurtha’ on Sunday, marking the third of four significant preparatory rituals preceding the highly anticipated ‘paryaya’ at the Sri Krishna Math in Udupi.

Vedavardhana Tirtha, the esteemed seer of Shiroor Math, is scheduled to ascend the ‘Paryaya Peetha,’ also revered as the ‘Sarvajna Peetha,’ on January 18, 2026. This momentous occasion will mark his inaugural term in this prestigious role, following his anointment as the 31st seer of the Shiroor Mutt on May 14, 2021.

The biennial ‘paryaya’ signifies the transfer of management responsibilities for the mutt-cum-temple, along with the exclusive privilege of worshipping Lord Krishna, between the eight prominent ashta mutts of Udupi.

The ‘Kattige Muhurtha’ initiates the storage of firewood in the form of an elaborate chariot. This firewood will be utilized to facilitate extensive mass feeding activities throughout the two-year ‘paryaya’ tenure of the Shiroor Math. The construction of this firewood chariot will take place on the northeastern periphery of the Madhwa Sarovara.

Historically, the practice of storing firewood for ‘paryaya’ commenced during the monsoon season, a period when employment opportunities were scarce. This tradition served the dual purpose of providing livelihoods to the local populace, with remuneration of one seru (a traditional unit) of rice granted for each bunch of firewood collected.

Before the commencement of ‘Kattige Muhurtha’ on Sunday, special pujas were offered to the presiding deities of Shiroor Math. Subsequently, devotees transported firewood on their heads, by hand, and via bullock carts from Laxmi Thota, Kalsanka, to the Sri Krishna Math premises. Upon arrival, they sought the blessings of Sri Chandramouleeshwara and Sri Anantheshwara before proceeding to the designated Kashta Muhurta site, where further pujas were performed on the accumulated firewood.

The first preparatory ritual, the ‘Baale Muhurtha,’ was observed on December 26, 2024. This ritual involved the planting of plantain saplings in the backyard of Shiroor mutt to ensure a sufficient supply of plantain leaves, essential for the anna dana (mass feeding) endeavors at the Sri Krishna Math.

The second preliminary ritual, the Akki Muhurtha, took place on March 6 of this year. This ceremony marked the commencement of rice collection from devotees, intended for the mass feeding initiatives at the 800-year-old Sri Krishna Math-cum-temple, founded by Sri Madhwacharya, the revered propounder of the Dwaita philosophy.

Distinguished attendees at the ‘Kattige Muhurtha’ included Yashpal Suvarna, the current MLA for Udupi, Gururaj Ghantihole, the MLA for Byndoor, K. Raghupathi Bhat, the former MLA for Udupi, and Prabhakar Poojary, the president of the Udupi City Municipal Council.



