Udupi District Police Inaugurates ‘Locked House Beat System’ to Fortify Security of Vacant Residences

Udupi: The Udupi District Police Department has announced the implementation of the “Locked House Beat System” (LHBS), a novel initiative designed to enhance the safety and security of residences left vacant while occupants are away for work, travel, or leisure. The program highlights the department’s commitment to leveraging proactive policing strategies to safeguard the community’s interests.

Under the LHBS scheme, designated police personnel will conduct intensified surveillance of temporarily unoccupied houses. Beat officers from the relevant police stations will execute routine visits to registered properties during both daytime and nighttime hours. These patrols are conducted to deter potential criminal activity and provide a visible security presence, ensuring the safety and integrity of the homes.

In a formal statement released by the Udupi District Police, residents are earnestly encouraged to notify the Udupi District Control Room upon securing their homes for extended absences. Individuals can register their properties by contacting the dedicated helpline at 0820-2526709. Callers should be prepared to provide pertinent details regarding their departure and anticipated return.

Furthermore, to facilitate effective monitoring, residents must submit specific information to the Control Room’s designated WhatsApp number. This submission should include the dates and times of departure and return, the complete residential address, and a recent “selfie” photograph taken in front of the house. This data will be promptly relayed to the concerned police station, enabling beat officers to incorporate the property into their patrol routes for the specified duration.

The Udupi District Police have explicitly clarified that the LHBS program applies exclusively to independent or personal residences. The initiative does not extend to apartments or multi-unit dwellings. This limitation is due to the differing security dynamics of apartment complexes, which often have their own security measures in place.

The police department has also issued a cautionary advisory to the public, urging vigilance in protecting sensitive house-related information. Residents are strongly advised against sharing details about their property or travel plans with any unknown or unauthorized phone numbers or individuals. Maintaining discretion is crucial to prevent potential exploitation by criminal elements. The Udupi District Police believe that the ‘Locked House Beat System’ will significantly contribute to crime prevention and enhance the overall safety and security of the district’s residential areas.