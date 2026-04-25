MP: Three killed, one injured in Bhind road accident ​

Bhopal/Bhind: A horrific road accident on National Highway 552 claimed the lives of three young men and left another fighting for survival after a speeding bus collided with their motorcycle in the Umri area of Bhind district on Saturday.​

The incident, which occurred near Kishore Singh Ka Pura village around 1:30 PM, was marked by an act of extreme negligence, as the bus driver dragged the victims’ motorcycle for five kilometres before abandoning the vehicle and fleeing the scene, police officials said.​

They further said four youths were travelling together on a single motorcycle when a bus approaching from the opposite direction struck them with immense force.​

The impact killed two of the riders instantly.​

In a desperate attempt to escape, the driver did not stop the bus, even after the motorcycle became wedged beneath the bus chassis.​

Witnesses in a trailing car reported chasing the bus and honking repeatedly to alert the driver, but he continued to accelerate, dragging the mangled bike all the way to Umri town.​

The harrowing pursuit only ended when the bus finally halted, causing a frantic scramble as passengers disembarked in terror, allowing the driver to disappear into the crowd, the police officials said.​

The aftermath of the collision highlighted significant gaps in local emergency medical response.​

While the two injured survivors were initially rushed to the government-owned Community Health Centre and later referred to the Bhind District Hospital, a third youth succumbed to his injuries during treatment.​

The fourth victim remains in critical condition and requires an urgent transfer to a specialised facility in Gwalior for ventilator support.​

However, reports from the hospital indicate that the injured youth had to wait in agony for nearly an hour due to a lack of available ambulances.​

Police said an investigation has been launched and the bus has been impounded.​

Authorities are currently working to establish the identities of the deceased and the sole survivor, as no identification documents were immediately recovered from the site.​

The police have also launched a manhunt for the driver.​

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