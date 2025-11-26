Beef Exports Surge Under Modi’s Government, Alleges Vishwa Goraksha Mahapeeth Head

Udupi – Dayanand Swamiji, President of the World Animal Welfare Board and head of the Bengaluru-based Vishva Goraksha Mahapeeth, has levied strong criticism against the Central Government, asserting a significant increase in beef exports during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s tenure compared to preceding administrations.

Speaking to the press in Udupi, Swamiji highlighted Prime Minister Modi’s earlier stance as Chief Minister of Gujarat, where he had openly criticised the then-central government for its failure to implement a ban on beef exports and cow slaughter. Swamiji questioned the continued absence of a nationwide ban on cow slaughter, even after Modi’s three terms as Prime Minister. “The unfortunate reality is that beef exports have escalated to higher levels during Modi’s leadership than in previous periods. Currently, India ranks second globally in beef exports,” he stated.

Swamiji voiced deep concerns over the alleged daily slaughter of hundreds of thousands of cows, calves, bulls, and buffaloes across India, with their meat and hides being exported internationally. He drew a historical parallel to Indira Gandhi’s time as Prime Minister, when the Sangh Parivar actively campaigned for a ban on cow slaughter. He noted the current incongruity, where a government aligned with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) ideology has yet to enact such a central law. “Even the RSS remains silent on this critical matter,” he added.

Referencing existing legislation, Dayanand Swamiji pointed out that complete cow slaughter bans are already in effect in 16 states, including Karnataka, and across all BJP-governed states. “Given this context, the question arises: why has a nationwide ban not been implemented to date?” he challenged.

With Prime Minister Modi scheduled to visit Udupi, a region revered as “the land of Lord Krishna,” Dayanand Swamiji urged him to commit to imposing a nationwide ban on cow slaughter. He further stated that a formal memorandum addressing these concerns would be submitted to the Prime Minister.

Swamiji criticised the perceived contradiction between India’s cultural values and its export practices, stating, “We champion the principle of non-violence, yet we are engaged in the slaughter of vast numbers of animals and exporting their meat, effectively promoting meat consumption worldwide. The Prime Minister, who frequently speaks of Indian culture and tradition, is not taking action to halt the export of bovine meat.” He concluded by demanding that the Prime Minister enact a law banning meat exports, thereby declaring India a meat-export-free nation.