MRPL Hosts National Hindi Seminar on Official Language Evolution

Mangaluru: Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL) convened a National Hindi Seminar on February 9, 2026, centered around the theme “Evolving Journey of Official Language with Harmony and Inclusion.” The event, held at the MRPL Recreation Centre in Mangaluru, brought together experts and participants to discuss the role of Hindi in fostering national unity and inclusivity.

The seminar was formally inaugurated by Shri Kumar Pal Sharma, Joint Director (Implementation), Department of Official Language, Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India. Dr. Dheeraj Kumar Mishra, Senior Analyst, NERBFID, attended as the Guest of Honour, lending further prestige to the occasion.

Shri Krishna Hegde Miyar, General Manager (HR), MRPL, presided over the program. In his address, Shri Miyar underscored India’s vast diversity in languages, cultures, traditions, attire, and ideologies. He emphasized that Hindi, as the Official Language, serves as a crucial link language and a potent instrument for promoting harmony, unity, and national identity within this multifaceted society. He further noted that the advancement of the official language should transcend mere usage, embracing the spirit of inclusion. True progress, he stated, can only be achieved when Hindi involves all sections, regions, and linguistic communities, thereby authentically representing the nation’s ethos.

Also in attendance were Shri Devesh Dubey, GM–HR (Training & OL), Shri Krishna Kumar Yadav, Secretary, TOLIC, Mangaluru, and Chief Manager, Union Bank of India, and Shri Sudhir Dubey, Chief Manager (Official Language). Their presence highlighted the collaborative effort towards promoting the Official Language.

The seminar featured five highly informative and insightful sessions that proved to be exceptionally beneficial for the attendees. Approximately 200 participants, representing Public Sector Undertakings, Central Government offices, and institutions affiliated with Mangalore University from Puttur, Udupi, Kundapur, Sullia, Karkala, Moodbidri, Ujire, and Mangaluru, actively participated in the program, demonstrating widespread interest in the subject matter.