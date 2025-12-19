MRPL Promotes Hindi Language Skills Among Mangalore University Students with Essay Competition

Mangaluru: Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL) has successfully concluded a Hindi Essay Writing Competition for degree students affiliated with Mangalore University. The event, held on Friday, December 19, 2025, at University College, Mangaluru, aimed to promote the use of Hindi as the Official Language and foster creative and analytical writing skills among the student population.

Professor Ganapathi Gowda, Principal of University College, Mangaluru, inaugurated the competition, underscoring the importance of Hindi in administrative functions and its vital role in bolstering national integration.

Shri Devesh Dubey, General Manager (HR) at MRPL, presided over the function. He reaffirmed MRPL’s ongoing dedication to promoting the Official Language and cultivating young talent through diverse academic and literary endeavors.

Dr. Lalit Singh Rajpurohit, Assistant Executive (Official Language) at MRPL, provided a comprehensive overview of the program. The event was further graced by the presence of esteemed academicians and officers, including Shri Sudheer Dubey, Chief Manager (Official Language) at MRPL; Professor Suma T. R., Head of the Department at University College, Mangaluru; Professor A. Siddiq, Staff Advisor; and Professor Jayavanth Nayak, Staff Advisor (Evening Programme). Their participation contributed significantly to the academic value of the program.

The competition saw enthusiastic participation from 147 students representing various degree colleges affiliated with Mangalore University. Participating institutions hailed from Kundapur, Udupi, Mangaluru, Sullia, Puttur, and Coorg. The event garnered positive feedback from both participants and dignitaries and signifies another significant stride by MRPL in reinforcing the use of Hindi within official and educational contexts.