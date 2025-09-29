MRPL Secures ‘Karnataka Best Employer Brand Award 2025’

Mangaluru: Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL) has been awarded the “Karnataka Best Employer Brand Award 2025” at a ceremony held on September 18, 2025, at the Taj MG Road, Bengaluru. The event, endorsed by CHRO Asia, recognized organizations demonstrating exemplary achievements in human resources, leadership, and personnel development.

The Karnataka Best Employer Brand Awards acknowledge institutions that exhibit resilience, innovation, and a progressive approach in their human resources strategies. This accolade underscores MRPL’s consistent dedication to fostering a people-focused organizational culture, developing competencies for the future, and establishing a robust framework for growth and transformation.

Dr. Venkata Ramana Akkaraju, Chairperson of the New Mangalore Port Authority, and Mr. Subhakar Rao Surapaneni, Chairman of the Champions Group, presented the award. Mr. Kasiviswanadham Malla, Manager – HR, accepted the award on behalf of MRPL. The award serves as a testament to MRPL’s ongoing commitment to its employees and its dedication to maintaining high standards in human resource practices.