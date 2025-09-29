Historic Konkani Mass Celebrated in Auckland, New Zealand

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND: The Mangalorean Kiwis Community of Auckland marked a significant milestone with the first-ever Liturgical Konkani Mass held within a church in Auckland. The historic Eucharistic celebration took place at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Papatoetoe and drew 128 attendees from across the city, signaling a new era for the cultural and spiritual life of Mangalorean Catholics in Aotearoa.

The Holy Mass was presided over by Rev. Fr. Basil Vaz, who traveled from Vorkady Church in the Diocese of Mangalore, India, to lead the service. His presence resonated deeply with the congregation, many of whom were moved by the opportunity to participate in a Mass conducted in their native Konkani language for the first time in New Zealand.

The event was meticulously organized by the Mangalorean Kiwis Community, under the direction of Dr. Jaison Kiran Dsouza (PT), the community’s Gurkār. The planning reflected a commitment to both solemnity and the rich cultural heritage of the Mangalorean community. A Konkani choir, led by Ms. Preethika Dsouza, Ms. Dreema Nisha Dsouza, Ms. Anita, Ms. Sapna Dsouza, Ms. Renita, Mr. Denzil Lobo, and Ms. Presilla, enhanced the spiritual atmosphere with traditional hymns and liturgical music.

Adding to the event’s significance, members of Auckland’s Annual Monti Fest Organising Committee were present, alongside Mr. Richard Miranda, a well-known Konkani radio personality and presenter of Susegad Danpaar.

Following the Mass, Fr. Basil Vaz was presented with a memento in appreciation of his spiritual guidance and support. Miss Kika was also recognized by Dr. Jaison D’Souza for her crucial role in coordinating the event.

The celebration was made possible through the generous support of sponsors, including Sure Car Ltd and Chicking Restaurant Taupo, both of which were acknowledged and felicitated during the event. The Rodriguez and Lewis families were also thanked for providing food for all attendees. Radio AmchiKONKANI served as the official media partner, promoting the event through its online platforms.

The evening concluded with tea served to all attendees, fostering a sense of community and togetherness. The event served not only as a spiritual milestone but also as a cultural affirmation of Mangalorean identity within New Zealand.

The organizing committee expressed its gratitude to all attendees, sponsors, volunteers, and supporters, and conveyed a strong desire to host similar faith-based events in the future.

For further information about the Mangalorean Kiwis Community and upcoming events, please contact +64 22 496 1974 or visit mangaloreankiwicommunity.blogspot.com.