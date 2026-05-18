My best wishes for his tenure: PM Modi congratulates V.D. Satheesan on taking oath as Kerala CM

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated veteran Congress leader V.D. Satheesan, on taking oath as the Chief Minister of Kerala and conveyed best wishes for his tenure.

PM Modi took to social media platform ‘X’ and said, “Congratulations to Shri V.D. Satheesan Ji on taking oath as the Chief Minister of Keralam. My best wishes for his tenure. The Central Government assures all possible support for the newly-formed Keralam Government in fulfilling the aspirations of the people.”

Meanwhile, a thunderous roar swept across the packed Central Stadium as V.D. Satheesan rose to take oath as the 13th Chief Minister of Kerala, marking the return of a Congress-led UDF government to power after a gap of 10 years.

The moment Satheesan’s name was announced by Kerala Governor Rajendra Arlekar, the crowd erupted into prolonged cheers, with party workers waving flags and raising slogans in celebration of the Congress’ return to office.

The excitement was unmistakable, as for many Congress workers and supporters, this was a long-awaited political homecoming.

The last Congress-led UDF government in Kerala was headed by the late former Chief Minister, Oommen Chandy, who took oath in 2011.

The swearing-in ceremony, held at the Central Stadium just a stone’s throw away from the seat of power — the Secretariat — carried both political symbolism and emotional weight.

Satheesan, who turns 62 on Sunday, took the oath in the name of God as thousands watched from inside and outside the overflowing venue.

In a departure from established convention, several national and state political heavyweights shared the dais with Satheesan and his 20 Cabinet colleagues.

Among them were senior Congress MPs Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, outgoing Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, State BJP president and newly-elected MLA Rajeev Chandrasekhar, secretaries of both Communist parties and senior Congress veterans.

The Chief Ministers from Congress-ruled Karnataka, Telangana and Himachal Pradesh were seated on the dais, underlining the national importance attached by the Congress leadership to the Kerala victory.

Veteran IUML leader P.K. Kunhalikutty was the second to take the oath, followed by senior Congress leaders Ramesh Chennithala and Sunny Joseph.

The 21-member ministry includes 12 ministers from the Congress, five from the IUML and one each from Kerala Congress, Kerala Congress (Jacob), CMP and RSP.