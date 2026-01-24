Nandini Launches Small Packs of Milk and Curd at Rs 10 for Enhanced Customer Convenience

Mangaluru: The Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF), under its Nandini brand, has announced the introduction of milk and curd in smaller, more affordable packs priced at Rs 10. This strategic move is designed to cater to the daily needs and enhance the convenience of a wider consumer base.

The official launch of these new Nandini products took place on Friday at Vidhana Soudha, presided over by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. In addition to the Rs 10 milk and curd packs, the launch included several other new offerings, such as medium-fat paneer, high-aroma ghee, probiotic mango lassi, and dairy whitener. These products will be available for purchase at Nandini outlets across the state.

Under the new pricing structure, Nandini milk will be sold in 160 ml packs for Rs 10, while curd will be available in 140 ml packs at the same price point. Previously, the smallest available packs for both milk and curd were 200 ml.

The decision to introduce these smaller packs stems from the observation that in many households, particularly those consisting of individuals living alone or small families, the existing 200 ml packs often resulted in partial wastage. The inconvenience of storing leftover milk or curd further contributed to this issue.

With the introduction of these smaller, more affordable packs, consumers now have the option to purchase precisely the quantity of fresh milk or curd required for their daily consumption. This initiative is projected to significantly reduce wastage while simultaneously offering increased convenience to customers, aligning with Nandini’s commitment to meeting evolving consumer needs. The move is expected to be particularly well-received in urban areas and among budget-conscious consumers.