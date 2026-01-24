St. Lawrence Basilica, Attur-Karkala, Celebrates Confraternity Day with Eucharistic Devotion

Karkala: St. Lawrence Basilica in Attur-Karkala was the focal point of profound religious observance today as the parish commemorated Confraternity Day, centered around the theme of “Universal Brotherhood – Building the Church Community through the Eucharist.” The day was marked by solemn Eucharistic celebrations and a devotional procession, drawing faithful from the parish and surrounding areas.

The solemn Eucharistic celebration was led by Rev. Fr. John Baptist Saldanha, the Public Relations Officer of the Diocese of Mangalore and Parish Priest of St. Francis Xavier Church, Bejai. Rev. Fr. Saldanha delivered a homily underscoring the centrality of the Eucharist in Christian life. He urged the congregation to cultivate unity, dedicate themselves to service, and embrace universal brotherhood through active and meaningful engagement within the Church community. He articulated the Eucharist as both the wellspring and the apex of Christian existence, emphasizing its significance in fostering spiritual growth and communal harmony.

Concelebrating the Holy Mass were Rev. Fr. Alban D’Souza, the Parish Priest of St. Lawrence Basilica; Rev. Fr. Robin Santhumayer, Assistant Parish Priest; Rev. Fr. Roman, Spiritual Director; alongside other esteemed priests. Their collective presence amplified the spiritual gravity of the occasion and provided pastoral support to the assembled devotees.

Following the Holy Mass, a solemn Eucharistic procession took place, a central component of the Confraternity Day proceedings. The Blessed Sacrament was carried with utmost reverence from the basilica grounds to the Doopadakatte Circle. At this location, the faithful collectively expressed their gratitude and adoration. The procession was characterised by moments of silent contemplation and the singing of devotional hymns, contributing to an atmosphere of deep reverence and shared faith. Rev. Fr. J. B. Saldanha presided over the adoration, delivering a concise reflection before bestowing the Eucharistic blessing upon the assembled faithful. This act was intended to invoke divine grace upon the parish community and the broader society.

The day’s observances served as a powerful testament to the living faith of the community, where acts of devotion, the shared procession with the Blessed Sacrament, and the emotionally resonant hymns collectively expressed a spirit of unity and Eucharistic love. The Confraternity Day celebration at St. Lawrence Basilica offered a compelling reflection on the ongoing endeavor to cultivate a vibrant Church community, deeply rooted in the Eucharist and the principles of universal brotherhood.