Two Arrested for Attempting to Sell Ganja in Belapu, Udupi

Udupi: In a recent operation, the Shirva police apprehended two individuals in Belapu village, Kaup taluk, for attempting to sell ganja. The accused were caught red-handed, and authorities seized a quantity of ganja along with other related items from their possession.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Abhishek Palan, aged 30, a resident of Lakshminagar, Kodavoor, and R. Shashwath, aged 24, a resident of Kolalgiri, Uppoor.

Acting on credible intelligence, Shirva Police Sub-Inspector Manjunath Marabad and his dedicated team executed a raid near the Belapu Industrial Area Cross Road. The location was identified as the spot where the two accused were allegedly planning to conduct the sale of ganja.

During the operation, law enforcement officials recovered 115.44 grams of ganja, estimated to be worth Rs 5,000. Additionally, a digital weighing scale valued at Rs 200, a plastic box adorned with a leaf symbol worth Rs 50, a red-zip handbag, and a motorcycle with an estimated value of Rs 70,000 were confiscated from the accused.

A formal case has been registered at the Shirva Police Station, and investigations are currently underway to ascertain further details regarding the incident and any potential involvement of other individuals.