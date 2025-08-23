National Library Day Celebrated with Fervor at Father Muller Institutions

Mangaluru: The Decennial Memorial Hall of the Father Muller Charitable Institutions (FMCI) was the venue for a vibrant celebration of National Library Day on the forenoon of August 23rd. The event, a testament to the enduring importance of libraries in the modern era, was presided over by Rev. Fr. Faustine Lucas Lobo, Director of FMCI, and featured Dr. Mahabaleshwar Rao, Associate Professor & Deputy Chief Librarian at the KMC Health Sciences Library, MAHE, Manipal, as the esteemed Chief Guest.

The annual observance of National Library Day commemorates the birth anniversary of Dr. S.R. Ranganathan, revered as the father of Library Science in India. The day serves as a focal point to recognize the indispensable role libraries play in fostering education, facilitating research, and disseminating knowledge. It also aims to reignite a passion for reading, promote lifelong learning, and adapt to the evolving role of libraries in the rapidly advancing digital landscape.

The Central Library of Father Muller Medical College, under the leadership of Chief Librarian Dr. Janet Dotty Lobo and her dedicated team, orchestrated the event. The library staff, adorned in violet attire, curated a celebration that brought together all educational units within FMCI. A key highlight of the day was the Inter-Collegiate Quiz Competition, aptly named ‘MULLER LIBER – 2025’, which saw enthusiastic participation from 30 colleges spanning the Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts. Dr. Anil Shetty, Professor & Head of Paediatrics, served as the Quiz Master, guiding the participants through a stimulating contest of knowledge and academic prowess.

Dr. Mahabaleshwar Rao, in his address, underscored the transformative role of technology in contemporary libraries. He detailed how applications, software, and digital resources can significantly enhance user engagement and overall library experience. He urged libraries to remain at the forefront of these technological advancements. Dr. Rao also lauded FMCI Library for its initiative in organizing a national-level quiz competition, praising the event’s professionalism and quality. Rev. Fr. Faustine Lucas Lobo, in his presidential address, posed the pertinent question of the library’s continuing relevance in the digital age. He asserted that libraries remain vital sanctuaries for knowledge acquisition, contemplation, and personal development. Despite technological advancements, libraries serve as indispensable spaces for personal and academic growth, where reading becomes a transformative journey toward self-enlightenment.

Prof. Dr. John J.S. Martis, Chairman of the Library Committee, delivered the welcome address and introduced the dignitaries. Dr. Janet Dotty Lobo presented the list of winners and contributors, while Dr. Agnes, Vice Principal of Father Muller School and College of Nursing, delivered the vote of thanks. The event was skillfully compered by Dr. Michelle Fernandes, Professor & Head of Dermatology, and Dr. Sri Lakshmi Prabhu, Associate Professor of General Medicine. The ‘MULLER LIBER – 2025’ Quiz Competition results were as follows:

First Prize (₹10,000): Mr. Anshyl Thomas Reji, Mr. Clen Merryl Steevan Rego, Mr. Anvith K Palankar (MBBS IV, MBBS IV, MBBS III), Father Muller Medical College, Mangalore.

Second Prize (₹7,500): Mr. Samay Mahesh Telang, Mr. Swasthik V Shetty, Ms. Amita Anil Shet (BPT IV, BPT IV, BPT IV), Manipal College of Health Professions, Manipal.

Third Prize (₹4,000): Ms. Keara Theresa Dsouza, Ms. Ishrat Fatima Abbasi, Mr. Aston Britto (BPT IV, BPT IV, BPT IV), Father Muller College of Physiotherapy. Third Prize (₹4,000): Ms. Chethana P L, Mr. Pranav M S, Ms. Olivia Paul (BHMS VI, BHMS VI, BHMS VI), Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College, Deralakatte.

Fourth Prize (₹3,000): Mr. Neousi Mukesh Jain, Ms. Ritu R. Prabhu, Mr. Govind S (BPT VI, BPT III, BPT I), Laxmi Memorial College of Physiotherapy, Mangalore.

Fifth Prize (₹3,000): Mr. Aaron Rolf D’Souza, Mr. Ransan Mendonca, Mr. Amal Louis (B.Sc. Nursing II, B.Sc. Nursing II, B.Sc. Nursing IV), Laxmi Memorial College of Nursing, Mangalore.

The National Library Day 2025 celebration at Father Muller Institutions served as a powerful reminder of the institution’s unwavering dedication to knowledge, learning, and academic excellence. With its Central Library as the cornerstone, FMCI continues to champion the pursuit of intellectual growth and holistic development in service to humanity.

Rev Dr. Micheal Santhumayor, Administrator FMMC, FMCOAHS, FMCOP, and Dr. Antony Sylvan D’Souza, Dean FMMC, were also present on the dais.