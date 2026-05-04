NDA’s strong showing reflects public trust, responsibility has grown: Dharmendra Pradhan

New Delhi: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday welcomed the outcome of the Assembly elections across five states, saying the trends reflect the people’s faith in democracy while also placing greater responsibility on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and NDA.

Reacting to the poll result trends, Pradhan expressed gratitude to voters and said their participation strengthens the democratic framework of the country.

“I extend my heartfelt congratulations and gratitude to the voters of all five states. By casting their votes, they have expressed their choice and elected their preferred governments. This is the essence of democracy and the core principle of our constitutional system,” he told IANS.

Highlighting the performance of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the BJP, Pradhan said it was a matter of satisfaction that the alliance is forming majority governments in three of the five states.

“It is a matter of satisfaction for me that the NDA and the BJP are forming majority governments in three out of five states. Our governments are being formed in West Bengal, Assam, and Puducherry, so this is indeed a satisfying development,” he added.

He attributed the electoral success to the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP’s policy approach.

“Under the leadership of PM Modi and due to the BJP’s consistently popular and people-centric policies, people have shown their trust. For several years, there was an atmosphere of fear and terror in Bengal, and people have voted against that. They have placed their trust in the BJP and in Prime Minister Modi,” Pradhan added.

However, the Union Minister underlined that the poll results should not be seen merely as an achievement but as a call for greater accountability.

“I do not consider this an achievement; I see it as a responsibility. In a democracy, when people repeatedly place their trust, today, in more than 22 states, NDA and BJP governments are in power. For three consecutive terms, under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, we have been serving the nation. So, our responsibility increases,” he said.

Responding to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s allegation that the Election Commission of India supported the BJP, Pradhan dismissed the claim, calling it a reaction to electoral defeat.

“This is the language of frustration and defeat. If Mamata Banerjee has faith in the constitutional system and morality, she should accept the defeat gracefully. The people have already rejected her,” he said.