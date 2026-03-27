Nehru-Gandhi family were ‘brokers of America’, says Nishikant Dubey; shares 1963 documents

New Delhi: BJP’s Lok Sabha member Nishikant Dubey on Friday made a series of allegations regarding decisions taken during the tenure of former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, alleging that the Nehru-Gandhi family acted as “brokers of America” during the 1960s, while sharing documents that he described as part of a “dark chapter” of Congress.

In a post on X, Dubey wrote in Hindi (loosely translated): “Congress’s Dark Chapter 11. The Nehru-Gandhi family, brokers of America, on this very day, that is, March 27, 1963, the then Chief Minister of Odisha, Biju Patnaik ji, had arrived in America. The 1962 war with China was fought by us on America’s behest and with America’s money.”

He further claimed: “The Dalai Lama’s brother was in contact with America; in 1959, the Dalai Lama had arrived in India with American help. Biju Patnaik ji was the crucial link between Nehru ji and America/CIA.”

Alleging strategic cooperation, he added: “In 1963-64, India had pledged its Charbatia airfield to the American army for nuclear test weapons in Nanda Devi and for U2 planes.”

Dubey also alleged political funding links, stating: “From 1955 to 1962, in all elections, America/CIA had given money to the Congress party; the then US Ambassador Moynihan even mentioned in his book directly giving money to Smt. Indira Gandhi ji in the Kerala elections, which sparked a debate even in Parliament, and a committee was formed.”

The BJP MP also shared documents, including a letter written by Jawaharlal Nehru on April 2, 1963, which reads:

“Dear Dr Khare, I have your letter of the 31st March. I am afraid you are misinformed about Shri Patnaik’s activities. He has been in close touch with us about various defence matters, and naturally, he knows about many matters concerning them. Whatever he said in the USA is fairly well known and has been referred to in newspapers previously.”

The letter further read: “It is true that in regard to the extension of the Army, no official statement was made in Parliament. Shri Patnaik did not know about this. Shri Patnaik being Chief Minister of Orissa has already taken an oath of secrecy. No question, therefore, arose of his taking it again. Nor can any question arise about his infringing the Official Secrets Act.”

Earlier on Thursday, Dubey had posted another message on X making similar allegations. He wrote:

“The Dark Chapter of Congress

10. Surrender Congress. On this very day, that is, March 26, 1963, Pakistan gifted nearly 2,700 square miles of our Kashmir land to China for free.”

He further alleged: “Nehru ji had this information since 1960; the statement in Parliament in 1961 and 1962 was misleading the country. After losing the 1962 China war, we were not in a position to retaliate.”

“Despite this incident, you will be surprised to know that the then Minister of the Government of India, Sardar Swaran Singh ji, and the then Minister of Pakistan, Zulfiqar Bhutto sahib, continued with 6 rounds of talks to cede the Rann of Kutch and to give the waters of the Indus, Ravi, and Sutlej to Pakistan.”

“After this agreement, China reached right up to the Karakoram in our Kashmir, and it gained control over the rivers of Kashmir and rare minerals,” he added.