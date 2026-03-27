No one should face any problem: Kiren Rijiju assures no lockdown, hails PM Modi’s fuel duty cut

New Delhi: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Friday reassured that there is no lockdown in the country and urged state governments to prevent hoarding and ensure smooth fuel supply while praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the government’s decision to slash excise duties on petrol and diesel, calling it a historic step to protect common citizens amid global uncertainties.

Speaking to reporters, Rijiju said, “I would like to thank the Prime Minister on behalf of the entire people. Because in such a difficult time, when there is a war going on in an area where all our gas, petroleum products come from, still taking such a big step at such a time, this is not an ordinary step.”

He highlighted the government’s focus on keeping prices under control: “Because the Prime Minister has shown us today that no Indian should face any problems in their daily lives. Even a common person can understand how little gas and oil are produced in our country and that we depend on imports. In everyday life, everyone needs gas, petrol, and diesel. So, to take such a major decision to ensure that prices do not rise in any way and are kept under control, with petrol excise duty at just Rs 3 and diesel made completely duty-free — is remarkable. We just spoke to many people, and everyone said, ‘Thank you, Prime Minister’.”

Rijiju also emphasised parliamentary support for the measure: “He (PM Modi) has taken such a big decision. Today, the Parliament session is being convened again. So, our MPs will also welcome this. Because MPs are the representatives of the people. And the government has taken such a big decision in the leadership of the Prime Minister; in this, the MPs would like to thank the Prime Minister. This is a good sign from the Parliament.”

Addressing rumours about a possible lockdown, he said: “No, who spreads these rumours? The Prime Minister had clearly said that there should not be any panic. He has warned the people. He has called on the state governments to ensure that no one should hoard in this. No one should create panic. The Indian government is completely in control of the situation.”

He urged state governments to ensure smooth distribution of fuel and prevent hoarding.

“When the Indian government has taken such a big decision, then it is the responsibility of the state governments. The state governments have been specially asked to ensure that there should not be any shortage of gas, petrol, diesel in any place. For that, everyone should work together.”

On internal Congress leadership debates, Rijiju said: “It is not in my hands to decide what the Congress Party decides, but we expect the leaders to do a good job. So I have no comment on who Congress chooses their leader to be, but I want their leader to be positive and sensitive towards parliamentary democracy, rules, regulations, etiquette, and the system which we have, the convention.”

He concluded by urging unity in implementation: “The main thing is that I, on behalf of all the MPs, would like to extend heartfelt gratitude to the Prime Minister for taking such an important decision to cut the excise duty on petrol and diesel. So this is something which is taken only to ensure that the common people do not suffer. So, to ensure that such a huge decision taken by the Prime Minister at the top level is ensured by all corporations, especially the state government, to ensure that there is no shortage of LPG, petrol, and diesel at the ground level. So we all have to support.”

“It’s a time of crisis. We have to work as a team,” he added.

The minister’s statements underline the government’s efforts to balance fuel affordability, maintain public confidence, and prevent panic buying amid global fuel supply pressures.