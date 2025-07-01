New Episcopal Vicar for Religious and a Notary in the Tribunal Assumes Charge in Udupi Diocese

Udupi: V. Rev. Fr. Joe Tauro, OCD, has officially assumed charge as the Episcopal Vicar for Religious in the Diocese of Udupi on Tuesday, July 1.

The brief yet meaningful installation ceremony was held at 10.00 am at the Bishop’s Chapel, Udupi, in the presence of His Excellency Most Rev. Dr Gerald Isaac Lobo, Vicar General, Msgr Ferdinand Gonsalves, Chancellor, V. Rev. Fr Stephen D’Souza, and a few Clergy and Religious.

V. Rev.. Fr. Joe Tauro, a dedicated Carmelite priest, brings with him a rich experience of spiritual leadership, pastoral care, and a deep commitment to religious life. Over the years, he has served the Church in various capacities within the Order of Discalced Carmelites (OCD), earning the respect and admiration of the faithful and religious alike.

As the Episcopal Vicar for Religious, he will serve as a liaison between the bishop and the various religious congregations in the diocese, ensuring continued support, guidance, and collaboration in their mission. The Diocese of Udupi extends its heartfelt congratulations and prayerful wishes to Fr. Joe Tauro as he begins this new chapter of service.

In another important appointment within the Diocese, Rev. Fr. Wilson D’Souza has taken charge as additional Notary in the Ecclesiastical Tribunal of Udupi. The appointment was made by Bishop Gerald Lobo, recognizing Fr. Wilson’s pastoral zeal, integrity, and administrative capabilities. As a Notary, he will be responsible for documenting and maintaining the official records of tribunal proceedings, an essential role in the administration of canonical justice.

The Diocese warmly congratulates Fr Wilson on this new responsibility and assures him of continued prayers and support.