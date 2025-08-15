New Mangalore Port Authority Celebrates 79th Independence Day with Patriotic Fervour and Commitment to Social Responsibility

Mangalore: New Mangalore Port Authority today celebrated the 79th Independence Day with great enthusiasm and national pride. The event was presided over by Dr. A. V. Ramana, Chairman, NMPA, who hoisted the National Flag and led the celebrations.

As customary, the celebrations began with the garlanding of the statues of Mahatma Gandhi, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, and Late U.S. Mallya, paying homage to their remarkable contributions to the nation. This year’s celebration witnessed the inauguration of the renovated premises at the Late U.S. Mallya Gate, along with the newly installed Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Station (CAAQMS) inside the port area, marking a step forward in environmental monitoring.

Following the flag hoisting, the Chairman inspected the ceremonial parade contingent comprising CISF personnel, NMPA Fire Service personnel, students from NMPT English Medium High School, Kendriya Vidyalaya No. 1, and private security personnel.

In his Presidential address, the Chairman, NMPA, paid rich tributes to India’s freedom fighters, recalling their sacrifices and the values they stood for. He highlighted the remarkable progress the nation has achieved across sectors, from digital transformation to advancements in space research, and stressed the need to ensure the benefits of freedom reach all citizens equally.

etailing the Port’s performance, he noted that cargo handling at NMPA grew from 36 MMT in 2019 to 46.01 MMT in 2024-25. He outlined ambitious national and port-specific targets under Maritime India Vision 2030 and 2047, including capacity expansion, shipbuilding growth, green hydrogen hubs, and full port digitalisation.

Key recent initiatives include the completion of major infrastructure works, technological upgrades such as a 360° radar scanning system and faceless entry, and the establishment of a state-of-the-art multi-speciality hospital under the public-private partnership model. He also announced enhanced welfare measures for employees and retirees, including equalising certain benefits, a pension portal, and a forthcoming mobile medical app.

Reiterating the Port’s role in nation-building, he called upon all employees and stakeholders to work with dedication to realise India’s vision of becoming a $5 trillion economy by 2027 and $40–60 trillion by 2047, and emphasised the importance of civic responsibility, democratic participation, and nurturing future leaders.

As part of the celebrations, Port employees, contract staff, retired employees, police personnel, home guards, private security personnel, CISF personnel, pensioners, and schoolteachers were felicitated for their exemplary services and dedication. Students from Port-aided and neighbouring schools who achieved outstanding academic results were also honoured, recognising their hard work and inspiring them to continue striving for excellence. These awards reflected NMPA’s commitment to appreciating contributions across all sections of its workforce and community.

A key highlight of this year’s celebrations was the New Mangalore Port Authority’s initiatives to reinforce its social commitment. As part of this endeavour, the Chairman, NMPA, handed over the sanction order for providing a patrol vehicle and computer systems to the Panambur Police Station to enhance their operational capabilities. In a gesture of inclusivity and support, the Chairman, NMPA, also presented a sanction order to provide a three-wheeled motorcycle to a specially-abled outsourced staff member, enabling greater mobility and independence.

The celebration concluded with a vibrant cultural programme presented by students from Kendriya Vidyalaya No. 1, NMPT English Medium High School, and DKZP Higher Primary School, Panambur, followed by the distribution of sweets.

The 79th Independence Day at NMPA was not only a tribute to the nation’s freedom but also a reaffirmation of the Port’s dedication to national progress, community welfare, and environmental sustainability.