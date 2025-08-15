New Mangalore Port Authority Enhances Environmental Monitoring with Commissioned Air Quality Station

Mangalore: The New Mangalore Port Authority (NMPA) has announced the commissioning of a state-of-the-art Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Station (CAAQMS) at the Seamen’s Memorial Garden within the NMPA wharf area. The strategic placement of the CAAQMS, situated inside the security compound wall near Mallya Gate, underscores NMPA’s commitment to proactive environmental stewardship and public health.

The newly installed CAAQMS is equipped to meticulously monitor and record real-time data on critical air quality parameters. These include Particulate Matter (PM10 and PM2.5), Sulphur Dioxide (SO₂), Nitrogen Dioxide (NO₂), Ozone (O₃), Carbon Monoxide (CO), and Ammonia (NH₃), alongside other parameters as mandated by the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) guidelines.

In addition to pollutant monitoring, the station provides real-time meteorological data, encompassing wind speed, wind direction, relative humidity, ambient temperature, ambient pressure, and solar radiation. This comprehensive data set is continuously transmitted to both the KSPCB and the Central Pollution Control Board, ensuring regulatory oversight and facilitating informed decision-making. The real-time weather data is also displayed at the gate for public information.

The CAAQMS project represents a significant investment of Rs 2,76,48,052.50, reflecting the NMPA’s dedication to environmental management. Installation was finalized on August 10th, 2025, and a five-year maintenance agreement is in place, ensuring the system’s operational integrity until July 16th, 2030.

“This initiative marks a crucial step in our ongoing efforts to enhance environmental management and safeguard public health,” stated an NMPA spokesperson. “By providing continuous, real-time air quality data, the CAAQMS will enable us to take timely and effective measures to mitigate air pollution and protect the well-being of our community.”

The Port Authority encourages the public to regularly access the air quality readings, fostering greater awareness and promoting a collaborative approach to environmental protection. This project aligns with the broader national objective of strengthening air quality monitoring infrastructure across the country, contributing to a cleaner and healthier environment for all.