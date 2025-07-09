Nihal Tauro Live for KCO Pearl Jubilee Celebrations in Mangalore in December 2025

Abu Dhabi: Konkani Cultural Organization (KCO) announces its Pearl Jubilee celebrations in Mangalore on Sunday, December 7, 2025, at Kulshekar Church grounds from 5 pm onwards in collaboration with The Society of St. Vincent de Paul (SSVP), Mangalore.

Sony TV Indian Idol 12 reality show finalist, the talented, renowned singer, songwriter, and composer Nihal Tauro, will be performing live during this celebration, among many more renowned singers of Konkani.

Nihal Tauro, the sensational Mangalorean singer, hails from Moodbidri and has been mentored by his father. Music has always been a part of Nihal’s growth, and he has given his voice to many songs in different languages and genres. He has sung for over 25 Konkani music albums, 12 films, 15+ musical nites, over 200 stage performances, and several TV reality shows.

The KCO organizers have invited all to be a part of KCO’s Pearl Jubilee celebrations and will provide delightful entertainment all evening. As the event is known to run a full house, all are requested to book seats in advance. The show has all the ingredients to become one of the best entertainment events this year in Mangalore.

Konkani Cultural Organization, prominently known as KCO, is well known in the UAE, GCC, and in India for its benevolent work in helping the needy and deserving students through scholarships, medical support to several suffering people with critical illnesses. KCO has been recognizing and supporting many NGO’s in Karnataka, who are working with the poor, marginalized, distressed, and the needy.

The main sponsors for KCO Pearl Jubilee celebration for 2025 are Ivory Grand Real Estate LLC, Dubai and Hussna International LLC, Abu Dhabi and the platinum sponsors are Amigo Automotive Sole Proprietorship LLC, Abu Dhabi; Globe Link West Star Shipping LLC, Dubai; Regal Furnishings & Storage Systems LLC, Abu Dhabi; Sapling Multi Ventures Private Limited, Mangalore; Michael Leo Moras & Family, Abu Dhabi and Bright Winders Electromechanical S P LLC, Abu Dhabi.



