Puttur Man Arrested for Alleged Sexual Harassment of Minor at Bus Stand

Puttur: A 49-year-old man has been arrested in Puttur on charges of sexually harassing a minor girl at the Nehru Nagar bus stand on Tuesday. The accused, identified as Naveen Chandra, a resident of Kabaka in Puttur, was apprehended following a complaint filed by the girl’s mother.

According to police reports, the incident occurred while the girl was waiting for a bus with her mother. Naveen Chandra allegedly behaved indecently towards the minor.

The Dakshina Kannada District Women’s Police Station registered a case based on the mother’s complaint. Naveen Chandra has been booked under Section 8 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act 2012, as well as Sections 126(2), 74, 115(2), and 353(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS 2023).

Naveen Chandra was presented before the court and has been remanded to 15 days of judicial custody.