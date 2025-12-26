Nitish Kumar reviews arrangements to mark birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh in Patna

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, on Friday, reviewed the arrangements made for the 359th ‘Prakash Parv’ (birth anniversary) celebrations of Guru Gobind Singh and inspected the various venues and ongoing construction work in the surrounding areas, government officials said.

During this time, he gave necessary instructions to the concerned officials.

The 359th Prakash Parv is already underway at Patna Sahib, and a large number of devotees have arrived here.

The Prakash Parv will conclude on December 27.

During the inspection, the Chief Minister took stock of the accommodation, cleanliness, security, and other essential facilities being arranged for devotees arriving from across the country and abroad.

Chief Minister Kumar directed officials to monitor arrangements at the micro level to ensure that no devotee faces any inconvenience during the Prakash Utsav.

The Chief Minister first inspected the ‘Prakash Punj’ (Light Tower) at Patna Sahib.

He closely observed the spiritual teachings, artistic displays, and Sikh heritage exhibits showcased at the multi-purpose light and garden complex.

He also reviewed the progress of the under-construction watchtower being built opposite the Prakash Punj and instructed officials to complete the work expeditiously.

Once completed, the watchtower will provide devotees with a panoramic view of the Prakash Punj.

The watchtower complex is being developed as a green and aesthetically pleasing space, featuring a pond, walking pathways, and seating arrangements for devotees and local residents.

Subsequently, Nitish Kumar inspected the newly constructed O.P. Sah Community Hall at Malsalami in Patna City, where he reviewed facilities being provided to devotees.

He issued necessary instructions regarding cleanliness, security, and management.

Devotees present at the site expressed their appreciation for the arrangements, thanking the Chief Minister for ensuring comprehensive facilities.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar later visited the Kangan Ghat, where he inspected the tent city set up for devotees.

Officials told him that a multi-level parking facility is also planned at the site to manage the large influx of visitors.

Emphasising the global importance of Patna Sahib for the Sikh community, Nitish Kumar said that the state government has made extensive arrangements to ensure a comfortable and memorable experience for all devotees.

He noted that Patna is the birthplace of Guru Gobind Singh, and it is a matter of immense pride for Bihar.

During the inspection, Water Resources and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Deepak Kumar, Tourism Department Secretary Lokesh Kumar Singh, Commissioner of Patna Division Animesh Parashar, Patna District Magistrate Thyagarajan S.M., Senior Superintendent of Police Kartikeya K. Sharma, senior officials, and members of the Prakash Parv Organising Committee were present.