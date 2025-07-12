Niveus Mangalore Marathon 2025 Kickstarts with a Grand Launch

Mangalore: The Niveus Mangalore Marathon, one of the most awaited sporting events in the coastal city, kicked off its journey with a grand launch at Ajanta Business Centre, Bejai, at 5 PM. The launch event brought together enthusiastic runners, esteemed dignitaries, sponsors, and supporters.

Organised by the Mangalore Runners Club, the marathon has grown into a much-anticipated celebration of fitness, endurance, and community spirit, drawing participation from across the region and beyond.

The ceremony was graced by distinguished guests, including Shri Sudheer Kumar Reddy, IPS, Commissioner of Police, Mangaluru; Shri Suyog Shetty, CEO & Co-Founder, Niveus Solutions; and Shri Gurudatta Shenoy, Managing Partner, Mukund MGM Realty. Their presence emphasized the deep-rooted community support and commitment to encouraging fitness and well-being in Mangaluru

The Commissioner of Police, Shri Sudheer Kumar Reddy, unveiled this year’s marathon theme – “Pili”, inspired by the traditional tiger dance of coastal Karnataka. The theme reflects the energy of Mangalore and the spirit of Mangaloreans. He remarked that events like the Niveus Mangalore Marathon not only enhance the overall health of the community but also contribute to improving the image of the city. He urged the organizers to continue their inspiring work and shared his excitement about participating in the Half Marathon on November 9th.

Shri Suyog Shetty highlighted how Niveus has now become synonymous with the Mangalore Marathon, thanks to its consistent support over the years. He expressed pride in witnessing the significant rise in the number of runners in the city and how the event has played a role in promoting a health-conscious culture. He said Niveus is proud to be a part of this transformation and is committed to making this marathon an iconic event for Mangaluru.

Shri Gurudatta Shenoy shared his joy in seeing the marathon grow every year and acknowledged the increasing participation from tech professionals and employees, a sign that the fitness movement is truly catching on across sectors in the city.

The formalities included Shri Suyog Shetty inaugurating the registration portal and becoming the first official registrant for the Half Marathon. Shri Gurudatta Shenoy then presented bibs to: Police commissioner Shri Sudheer Kumar Reddy – Half Marathon, Shri Suyog Shetty – Half Marathon, Rajbir Singh – Full Marathon, Madhava Saripalla – 32K (20-miler), and Pooja Pandit – 10K.

Representatives from the event’s sponsors and partners were present, including SL Shet Jewellers (KS Rao Road), Aruna Masala, Vertex Workspaces, Hangyo Ice Creams, Kasharp Fitness, Grahini Masalas, TLC Café, KMC Hospital, and SDM College.

Prominent personalities from the city added to the event’s prestige: Abhishek Hegde, Marketing Director, Niveus Solutions,

Vinod Pinto, President, CREDAI, Sharan Shetty, Coastal Tourism Development Corporation, Pradeep D’Souza, Assistant Director, Dept of Youth Empowerment and Sports, Gaurav Hegde, Yatish Baikampady, and Dr. Asha Jyoti Rai were present.

Mehwish Hussain, Race Director, shared insights on how the marathon has grown in scale and spirit over the years, and warmly invited everyone to be a part of the upcoming edition for an experience that promises lasting memories.

The event was anchored flawlessly by Ms. Divya Shenoy, and the evening concluded with a heartfelt vote of thanks by Joel Rebello, President of Mangalore Runners Club.