DCCW Commences New Chapter, Bids Farewell to Fr Francis, Welcomes Fr Herold D’Souza as Spiritual Director

Mangalore: The Diocesan Council of Catholic Women (DCCW) of Mangaluru marked a transition in leadership with a formal ceremony held on July 12th at the Bishop’s House, Kodialbail. The event served as a platform to express gratitude and bid adieu to outgoing spiritual director, Fr Francis D’Souza, while warmly welcoming Fr Herold D’Souza as his successor.

The program commenced with a solemn invocation, setting a reflective tone for the proceedings. Fr Francis D’Souza further enriched the atmosphere by sharing a profound reflection based on a Bible reading.

Gretta Pinto, President of the DCCW, extended a warm welcome to all attendees, acknowledging the significance of the occasion. Following the welcome address, Secretary Violet Pereira presented a comprehensive report of the previous meeting.

The ceremony also included a formal welcome for the newly appointed Spiritual Director, Fr. Herold D’Souza, who was felicitated on the occasion. In his address, Fr Herold acknowledged the significance of the moment and the legacy of his predecessor. He thanked Fr Francis for his exemplary service and pledged to continue serving the DCCW with dedication and commitment.

In a gesture of deep appreciation, the members of the DCCW committee honored Fr. Francis with a shawl and a memento, recognizing his long-standing dedication and service.

In his farewell address, Fr Francis reflected on his 14-year tenure as Spiritual Director, expressing gratitude to the past presidents – Lydia Cutinha, Hilda Alva, Terry Pais, and Gretta Pinto – for their unwavering support. He extended his appreciation to all DCCW members for their collaborative spirit and commitment. Drawing upon an analogy, Fr Francis likened the joy of a family welcoming a newborn to the spirit of the DCCW, emphasizing the strength and resilience of its members. He encouraged them to view challenges as opportunities for growth and to cultivate positivity in their interactions with others.

Fr Francis expressed his confidence in his successor, Fr Herold, describing him as a “young and energetic priest.” He urged the DCCW members to extend the same support and cooperation to Fr Herold as they had shown him. Before concluding, Fr Francis shared an inspiring quote, emphasizing the limitless potential of the human mind and encouraging the members to think big and strive for significant achievements.

President Gretta Pinto lauded Fr. Francis for his selfless service and unwavering commitment to the DCCW. She acknowledged him as a guide, a true servant of God, and an inspiration to all. Pinto emphasized the values he had instilled in the members and affirmed that his guidance would continue to shape their endeavors.

“This is not the ending, it is just a sending,” Pinto stated, wishing Fr Francis the very best and assuring him of their continued prayers.

Adding to the celebratory atmosphere, Advocate Sylvia was felicitated for her election as the president of the Rotary Club of Puttur, recognizing her achievements and contributions to the wider community.

Before the conclusion of the event, Fr Francis offered a prayer before the meal. Secretary Violet Pereira delivered the vote of thanks, expressing gratitude to all who contributed to the success of the ceremony.