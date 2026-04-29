No good news on Dy CM Shivakumar’s birthday; Delhi visits routine: D.K. Suresh on chief ministership rumours

Bengaluru: Responding to strong rumours that Deputy Chief Minister and State Congress President, D.K. Shivakumar, would be getting the Chief Minister’s post on the occasion of his 64th birthday on May 15, former Congress MP and Shivakumar’s younger brother D.K. Suresh on Wednesday said he was not aware of any “good news” expected on the occasion.

“I am not aware of any such good news. There is always some ‘good news’ every time. Sometimes we travel to Delhi for party work, at other times for personal reasons, and occasionally for government-related matters. There is nothing unusual about it,” Suresh said while speaking to the media at the Bengaluru Milk Union Limited (BAMUL) office.

Responding to a question on whether any announcement was expected on Shivakumar’s birthday, he said, “D.K. Shivakumar has requested that no flex boards or banners be put up for his birthday due to environmental concerns. It would be good if everyone follows this.”

When asked about discussions on power-sharing, Suresh said, “This is not the time to discuss such matters. It is an issue left to the high command. We have said we will abide by whatever decision the high command takes.”

On being asked about pressure from MLAs, he said there is demand for ministerial positions.

Speaking about his recent visit to Delhi, Suresh said, “Both Shivakumar and I travel to Delhi frequently. If it were a rare visit, then it would be noteworthy. We go at least twice a month.”

It can be noted that following the conclusion of voting in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Assam, Congress MLA Iqbal Hussain on Tuesday said in Ramanagara that Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar would “surely” become the Chief Minister by May 15.

Speaking to reporters, Hussain, a staunch supporter of Shivakumar, said that he had earlier made statements on two occasions about Shivakumar becoming the Chief Minister and had given two or three dates.

He now announced a final date, May 15, and stated that Shivakumar would become the Chief Minister on that day.​

He added that it is the wish of all leaders and the people that Shivakumar should get an opportunity to serve as Chief Minister, and that it is also his personal wish to see him in that role.​

When asked whether Shivakumar would receive the Chief Minister’s post as a birthday gift, Hussain said that everyone shares the same wish, that he should assume power.

​He added that under Shivakumar’s leadership, many development projects would be undertaken.



