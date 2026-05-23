Mangaluru Airport gives Young Academic Achievers Hands-on Aviation Sector Experience



SSLC and Second PUC toppers from Dakshina Kannada District undergo experiential airport visit

Airport is celebrating 75 years of Mangaluru’s presence on civil aviation map of India

Airport had organised similar Visit for Second PUC Toppers on 07 May 2026

Mangaluru, Karnataka |23 May 2026: Mangaluru International Airport acknowledged academic brilliance of 10th and 12th standard students of Dakshina Kannada district, hosting the district and state toppers for an experiential airport visit on 21 May 2026. This visit, which offered the students a behind-the-scenes glimpse into an exciting world of airport operations, comes close on the heels of similar visit organised for Second PUC toppers on 07 May 2026.

The visit was organised to mark the city’s tryst with civil aviation 75 years ago, when the first aircraft carrying then Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru landed at then Bajpe aerodrome on 25th December 1951. The airport has organised various programmes to mark the Platinum jubilee of this historical event throughout the year, culminating in the finale planned in December 2026.

The initiative was aimed at inspiring young achievers by providing them with a ring-side view of the dynamic aviation ecosystem — from terminal operations to airside functions. During the visit, students saw key passenger journey touchpoints, security procedures, airline, terminal and airside operations, and the role Central Industrial Security Force plays in ensuring airport safety and security.

The students gained insights into the airport’s focus on passenger experience, learning how terminal operations are designed to ensure comfort, efficiency and satisfaction. A key highlight was their interaction with vital operational units such as Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting and Air Traffic Control, which play a crucial role in maintaining safe and seamless airside operations.

The excitement levels of students soared when they understood the power and options that the state-of-the-art crash fire tenders and rapid intervention vehicle which the airport recently acquired, provides. The students also witnessed aircrafts land, a helicopter take off, and a touch and go operation which a military aircraft performed.

Senior leadership of Mangaluru Airport later shared valuable insights on the latest trends in the aviation sector, enhancing passenger expectations and the diverse career opportunities; these expectations bring forth. The student interaction served as an eye-opener, encouraging them to explore careers in aviation and related fields.

Mangaluru Airport remains committed to engaging with the community and nurturing future talent by creating meaningful opportunities that inspire and inform the next generation.