‘No ouster, only routine change’: Minister Cherian clarifies Prem Kumar’s exit from Kerala State Chalchitra Academy

Thiruvananthapuram: Seeking to quell the controversy surrounding Malayalam actor Prem Kumar’s removal as the Chairman-in-Charge of the Kerala Chalachitra Academy, State Minister for Culture and Films, Saji Cherian, on Saturday, issued a detailed clarification, asserting that the change in leadership was purely procedural and not linked to the actor’s views or public statements.

Minister Cherian’s response comes in the wake of a social media post by Prem Kumar, who had expressed anguish over what he described as an unceremonious exit.

Addressing the concerns, Minister Cherian said the Kerala government had taken serious note of the apprehensions raised by “a distinguished personality from the film fraternity” and found it necessary to set the record straight.

He underlined that the CPI-M government has consistently upheld the democratic right of cultural figures associated with state institutions to express independent opinions.

“There is no compulsion for their views to align with those of the government or the Left Democratic Front,” he said, adding that the state administration does not follow any policy of removing individuals over personal standpoints.

He stressed that the views of poet K. Satchidanandan or Prem Kumar were treated as personal opinions and not grounds for administrative action.

Clarifying the sequence of events, Minister Cherian said Prem Kumar had first served as Vice-Chairman of the Kerala Chalachitra Academy and later as the Chairman-in-Charge following the resignation of filmmaker Ranjith.

His performance, Minister Cherian noted, was good.

“The transition occurred solely because the tenure of the Academy’s governing body had come to an end, necessitating the constitution of a new committee,” Minister Cherian said.

Acclaimed sound designer Resul Pookutty has since taken over as Kerala Chalachitra Academy Chairman, a move, Minister Cherian said, that Premkumar himself had welcomed.

“If there were any communication lapses in conveying the decision, they would be examined,” the Minister added, promising dialogue to address any personal hurt.

“His (Prem Kumar’s) artistic contributions and service to the Academy are held in high regard,” Cherian said, seeking to draw a line under the episode.